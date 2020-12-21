A look inside WDVM production assistant’s puppet workshop

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — When you watch WDVM, you usually only see our anchors, reporters, and weather team. But our production crew makes most of the magic happen and production assistant Ethan Fishell makes magic in more ways than one.

Fishell started his puppetry journey when he was just 10-years-old. He checked out a number of library books on the famous puppeteer, Jim Henson.

“It really snowballed from there. I started learning about Jim Henson and Sesame Street and The Muppets and I’ve been doing it for about 15 years.”

Fishell has been making puppets for the last 5 years and each puppet takes at least 2 weeks to complete, a process which starts with an idea and some clay. He starts by sketching a design and begins to form the clay model in sections. Fishell explains that the clay models are used to form the template while also seeing how the puppet design translates from a 2-dimension drawing to a 3-dimension model.

After he forms the clay model section, he begins to place small pieces of tape all over the clay. He then peels the tape off of the oil-based clay and places it on a sheet of paper. Carefully, he cuts out the template which can then be photocopied and scaled to a larger or smaller size.

“A lot of people… They don’t know. They look at a puppet as something like The Muppets and they think, ‘oh it’s cute, it’s fluffy, it must be a toy. It must be easy to make,'” Fishell explained. “It’s not. Puppets can take anywhere from a couple hours to 150 hours.”

Fishell emphasized that Sesame Street inspired his love of puppeteering and now hopes “Puppeteer” will appear by “Production Assistant” on his resume.

“My ultimate dream is to be Matt Vogel’s understudy for Big Bird. That’s my ultimate dream,” Fishell raved. “My favourite part of being a puppeteer is just being able to bringing inanimate objects and actually develop a character and a personality out of just a little piece of foam and fleece.”

Fishell has created a number of original puppets and has even created a puppet of WDVM’s own Lou Scally!