A Hagerstown pre-teen runs a business to pay for her future education

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Restocking locations and counting profits is not something you would normally see from a 12-year-old, but Adajah Scott is not your average 12-year-old.

Adajah owns and operates DeJavu Candy, a business that she started in March. She goes around to her candy machines in stores around Hagerstown, but this isn’t her first business venture. “My first business was a necklace business and I was like 9 at the time so I didn’t really know how to run a business,” Scott explained. “So I took, like, a few years off and I learned how to do a business by watching YouTube videos.”

Her pockets are not the only thing benefitting from her business. Scott cited her business has helped improve her schoolwork. She also wants to use her profits to help fund her college education. “I really like need help with math so counting money is helping me with math,” Scott emphasized. “And I have a bank account now so I can just save it for college. I want to go to an HBCU, a historically black college.”

DeJavu Candy is a family run business, as Scott often turns to her older brother, a fellow business owner, for help and advice. Eusavius Howard is a financial representative and one of DeJavu’s investors. “I understand the financial struggles with college and also I know how important it is to have independence so I decided like I help her, you know, build her business but she gotta run it herself,” Howard stated. “I’ll give her tips along the way. And I know it’ll help her in the future when it’s time for her to be on her own.”

Scott also highlighted that each time she restocks her candy machines, she gets a sweet reward. “Well I get to eat the candy. I get to like check them [the machines] and see if they’re like good and ready to go and at the end I get to eat the candy.”

Scott stated that her next venture is to invest in a company van to help with restocking trips.

For more information about DeJavu Candy or how to order a candy machine, please visit their website or Facebook page.