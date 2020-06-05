A family sends gifts to children in honor of their lost loved one

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With kids being stuck at home and not being able to interact as they normally would, it can be mentally draining for them.

One woman along with her family decided to step up and make a difference by spreading some joy.

Augustina Nicole lost her 10-year-old nephew to mitochondrial disease, a disorder that occurs when structures that produce energy for a cell malfunctions.

Matthew was a participant in the make a wish foundation, and his family saw what joy these gifts brought to him and other children.

When Matthew passed they wanted to continue spreading joy in his honor. His loved ones came together and created an organization called ” Matthew’s Wish” where his family creates baskets of toys to give to other families, to help spread some cheer, especially at a time like this.

“Over the course of his 10 year life, he endured more than most kids should ever have to go through, but he always did it with a smile, so I just feel like this is a good way for us to remember him. We try not to focus on the weeks in the hospital, and the awful parts, we try to just take the good and run with it.” said Nicole.

His family hopes this will bring great joy to children, especially during the pandemic.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM