7-year-old “Chief Positivity Creator” shows you’re never too young to make a difference

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — You’re never too young to make a difference. No saying could be truer for 7-year-old Cavanaugh Bell. After being bullied in his early years, Cavanaugh decided he wanted to make a difference, and now he serves as the Chief Positivity Creator of his non-profit organization Cool & Dope.

Cool & Dope is an organization that is all about raising awareness and giving young kids a way to give back. C.O.O.L. stands for Considering Others Obstacles and Life and D.O.P.E. stands for D.ish O.ut P.ositive E.nergy.

Now, in the middle on a global pandemic, Cavanaugh thought it was only right to use his mission to help people around him.

“My grandma has asthma and I don’t want her to catch the coronavirus,” said Bell. “When we were going to the grocery store to get stuff for her, I just thought, oh, I really needed to help other senior citizens because they need help too.”

And then it blossomed into something bigger, a community pantry. Numerous corporations and local entities such as the Montgomery County Police Department and Brawny have donated goods. The care packages include food and hygiene products.

“It makes me feel beautiful helping being able to help my community because that was my goal, to start my own non-profit, and help my community, and my dream was to make it go big and it did.”

Proving, if you put your mind to it, anyone can make a difference

“You’re really never too young to make a difference, because anyone can have an impact at their age,” says Bell. “Whatever you believe, you can achieve, don’t ever let anyone tell you, you can’t do something.”

Cavanaugh is on a mission to end bullying by November 20, 2030, which will be his 18th birthday.

If you’re interested in donating to this cause, click here.

