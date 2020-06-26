2 Hagerstown residents create snack bags for police to show their support

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two Hagerstown residents wanted to show their support for police officers in the area by providing them with snack bags.

Mr. and Mrs. Bibbee are very involved with their community. This is just one of their multiple community projects to help bring people together, and this time they wanted to do something special for local police.

The couple thought it was important to let police officers know that while recent events have brought some tension and conflict, they believe not all police are bad.

So to show their support, the Bibbee’s prepared goody bags for officers all over the tri-state area.

“My message in life to everybody is one plus one equals three. It’s not what you do. It’s what we can do and when we work together, we can solve every problem in the world,” said Rick Bibbee.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM