SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”

Goes Virtual! Register Now!

The 19th Annual Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger” lives on virtually! DCW50 is once again the proud sponsor of the 19th Annual So Other’s Might Eat “Trot For Hunger” 5K race. Funds raise from the Trot for Hunger help benefit thousands of our DC neighbors in need, including families and the elderly by proving much needed food, housing, access to health care, employment training, and long-term comprehensive addiction treatment programs.

SOME and DCW50 invite you to join us virtually from your neighborhood or local park during the month of November.