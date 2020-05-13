Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Elections
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
Entertainment
Top Stories
Maryland converts to safer at home advisory on May 15
Video
#ConfidenceIsNotCanceled: Girls on the Run NOVA goes virtual
Washington Metrorail Safety Commission finds serious issues with controller management
George Washington’s Jamion Christian named to ESPN’s 40 under 40: Best Young College Coaches
Weather
Local Forecast
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Yes, We’re Open
Sports
NFL Draft
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Honoring You!
Stronger Together
Open For Business
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Job Connection
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Mother/Daughter Look-a-Like Photo Sweepstakes
Home Office Photo Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Solenberger’s True Value Hardware
Trending Stories
Maryland converts to safer at home advisory on May 15
Video
Montgomery County not likely to reopen with the rest of Maryland
Video
Maryland School for the Deaf thrives in pandemic: ASL actually is an advantage to health safety
Video
Protect yourself: Virginia Tenant rights during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Berkeley County reports three COVID-19 deaths within a week