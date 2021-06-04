Smile Frederick Orthodontics

Dr. Robert Mansman





Dr. Robert Mansman, D.D.S., M.S.D – Owner of Pediatric Dental Center of Frederick – I am originally from the Finger Lakes region of Upstate NY and moved to Richmond, VA when I was 15 years old. It was there where I went to undergrad at VCU graduating with a BS is Biology, Magna Cum Laude and University Honors. From there I attended the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry and obtained my DDS degree, Cum Laude. Shortly after graduation, I joined the Army and began a one-year AEGD residency at Fort Meade, MD. Following completion of that, I began my second residency in pediatrics at VCU, again in Richmond, where I was named chief resident and obtained my masters degree. I then served as the Chief of Pediatric Dentistry at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in DC. Here I treated many children with special needs, many of which were hospitalized, which began my passion of helping this young population of children. I also was a member of their cleft lip and palate team. I strive to make every child feel special and comfortable while in our office just as I would my own daughters: Ava 16 and Ella 14

Dr. Mahdi Emamian





Dr. Mahdi Emamian, D.D.S. – Pediatric dentist – Dr. Mahdi is a board certified pediatric dentist. He attended the University of Maryland School of Dentistry where he received his DDS. After graduating, he completed an additional year of training in their Advanced Education in General Dentistry program where he served as Chief Resident. His training in Pediatric Dentistry was also completed at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry where he again served as Chief Resident.



Dr. Mahdi practices comprehensive pediatric dentistry including treating infants, children, and adolescents with special needs and those with complex medical challenges. Dr. Mahdi is a diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and a member of the Maryland Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.



He is passionate about working with children and adolescents and approaches every visit with humor, compassion, and patience. His goal is for every child to have an experience that is comfortable and has them feeling confident and excited to visit the dentist. Outside of work, he loves to spend time with his wife and two young daughters.

Dr. Kim Lam, D.D.S



Dr. Kim Lam, D.D.S. – Pediatric dentistry is more than educating young patients and their parents about the importance of primary teeth and oral hygiene. It serves as an introduction, a gateway into dentistry as a whole and teaches our young patients to trust the people in our profession. It requires a person with heart, compassion, patience, as well as, a gentle demeanor and hand. It is with this notion that Dr. Kim Hoa Lam have tried to work in whatever fashion she can to help positively impact the lives of our young patients.



Dr. Lam received her dental training from the University of Maryland – Baltimore, College of Dental Surgery after earning a bachelor’s degree in biology and psychology from the University of Maryland at Baltimore County. Upon completion of her dental degree, Dr. Lam continued her post-graduate studies in general dentistry at the Veteran Affairs Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. After working as a general dentist for two additional years, Dr. Lam continued to further her studies by specializing in pediatric dentistry at Stony Brook University in Long Island, New York. After two extra years of training in behavioral management, hospital and sedation dentistry, treating patients’ with special needs, and being a member of the cleft team, Dr. Lam received her certificate in pediatric dentistry.



Dr. Lam is a diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and Maryland Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Dr. Lam has also been involved with various volunteer organizations such as Operation Smile, Le Hoang Foundation, and Viet Toc Foundation. When she is not working or volunteering, Dr. Lam enjoys quality time with her husband, three young daughters, and their dog, Snowy.

Dr. Garima Gupta







Leyla R. Davoody, D.D.S., M.S.Ds





Dr. Davoody completed her undergraduate studies at University of Maryland College Park with a Bachelor degree in General Biology. She then went on to receive her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) at University of Maryland in Baltimore. After completion of her general dental training, she moved out to Connecticut to specialize in Orthodontics at University of Connecticut. She also received a Masters degree in Dental Science during her Orthodontic training. For her Masters degree Dr. Davoody completed a clinical research on accelerated tooth movement using the corticision technique.



Dr. Davoody is trained in early interceptive and comprehensive orthodontics, temporary anchorage devices, Invisalign, Accelerated orthodontic treatment, multidisciplinary and adult orthodontics.



She is an active member of American Association of Orthodontics, American Dental Association and Maryland State Society of Orthodontics.



Besides creating beautiful smiles, Dr. Davoody enjoys traveling and learning about other cultures. She also likes cooking and reading and spending time with family. She currently resides in Washington, DC with her husband Kaveh.



Dr. Davoody is excited to join Smile Orthodontics and is looking forward to meeting you and your family.

Lesley Chu, D.M.D, M.S.