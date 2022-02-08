What is the best glue for glass?

If you’re worried about epoxy getting on other things, set up wax paper under the item you’re gluing — epoxy doesn’t stick to wax paper.

Which glue for glass is best?

Gluing glass can be trickier than a lot of other materials, but whether you’re dealing with a broken vase, fish tank or window, there are glues specifically designed for the job. The three main types of glue used on glass are super glues, epoxy and silicone sealants. Each type of glue has advantages and disadvantages that make them right for certain projects but not others.

A lot of people jump to super glue for anything and everything, but that isn’t always the right choice. Factors like waterproofing, outdoors versus indoors use and drying time all need to be taken into account.

Super glue vs. epoxy vs. silicone sealant

Super glue is an acrylic resin made of cyanoacrylate. It's well-respected because of how quickly it dries — those who've gotten it on their fingers know this all too well. It's great for indoor use on small projects since it dries so quickly and seals almost anything. However, it isn't waterproof. Water and humidity can break down the glue, meaning it isn't best for outdoor use or in rooms with high humidity.

Epoxy is a resin and a hardener, and it's better than super glue if a hard bond is needed. Epoxy must be clamped, and it can take up to 7 days for epoxy to fully cure. The good news is once it's cured, it's extremely durable and long-lasting. Some epoxy is waterproof, but many are not. This makes it better for indoor use on bigger items that require a strong hardener.

Silicone sealant is a liquid adhesive. It takes about 24 hours for silicone to cure, but unlike the alternatives, it's waterproof and safe to use outdoors and in humid environments. This weather resistance makes it suitable for fixes on windows, windshields and glass that will be exposed to the elements.

What are the best super glues for glass to buy?

Top versatile super glue

Gorilla Super Glue Gel

Use this glue for almost any indoor glass repair. It isn’t runny like a lot of the other super glues on the market. It cures in less than a minute and sticks to almost anything. A small pin sits inside the cap to ensure that the glue never dries up in the bottle. Just a little glue truly goes a long way. The only con is that each bottle is quite small.

Top budget super glue

The Original Super Glue, Pack of 12

This is the original super glue, and it still holds up to the competition. This bundle includes 12 separate bottles of super glue inside a box to keep the glue from dripping in your home. It cures instantly and works on a multitude of different materials. The only downside is that many people have trouble opening the box the bottles come in.

Top heat-resistant super glue

Loctite Glass Glue

This super glue is specifically made for glass. It’s dishwasher-safe and comes with a self-piercing cap that prevents any clogging. It isn’t runny and is easy to apply while curing within seconds. This is best used for small projects since the bottle is small, and like most super glue, it isn’t truly made for high heat and water immersion.

What are the best epoxy for glass to buy?

Top all-around epoxy

Gorilla Part Epoxy

Like all Gorilla products, this epoxy isn’t runny or messy. It has an anti-clog cap to prevent the glue from drying or spoiling. The syringes are easy to use, and it takes mere minutes for the glue to set. This works well for all indoor projects, including bigger items.

Top epoxy for long-lasting bonds

J-B Weld ClearWeld Quick-Setting Epoxy

This epoxy has a strong bond that’s very unlikely to break. It cures in just 1 hour, while other products take days. The key-style cap ensures that the glue doesn’t dry out or clog. It can be used on a number of materials and works well for most indoor projects. One complaint is that it can take longer than advertised to set.

Top epoxy for those in a rush

Bob Smith Industries Quik-Cure Epoxy

This is a convenient option for those who want a quick-drying epoxy. It sets and cures in mere minutes. It’s clear and clean, meaning it’s suitable for just about any indoor project. It’s just as durable as most of the competition and works on many different materials. However, those not looking for a quick set should try another epoxy.

What are the best silicone sealants for glass

Top silicone sealant for smaller jobs

Gorilla Clear 100% Silicone Sealant Caulk

Gorilla silicone sealant is clear and works for both indoor and outdoor use. It takes just 30 minutes to set and remains 100% waterproof. This can be used on windows, windshields and other glass items that will be exposed to water and humidity. The only con is that it has to be sealed and stored properly, because it’s easy for the sealant to leak out of the tube.

Top silicone sealant for high-heat use

Rutland Products 500-Degree RTV High Heat Silicone Sealant

For glass repairs and high-heat areas, nothing beats Rutland Products silicone sealant. It can withstand up to 500 degrees and comes in a larger 10.3-ounce bottle. It adheres to just about any material including glass and wood, and it’s waterproof. However, some people may prefer a cheaper silicone sealant, especially if they don’t need to worry about high heat.

Top general purpose silicone sealant

Permatex Clear RTV Silicone Adhesive Sealant

This is an all-around silicone sealant that can handle just about any job. It’s easy to get out of the tube and it dries quickly. It’s waterproof and able to withstand up to 400 degrees. There are tons of buying options for size and number of tubes. One complaint is that the top layer of sealant can dry if this product is left on the shelf for a long time.

