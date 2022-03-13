Which teething toy is best?

The teething stage can be a very difficult one, not only for the baby, but for the parent as well. A good teething toy can make all the difference during this time, helping to decrease or eliminate sore gums, excessive drooling and general irritability. As the market is flooded with options, it can be difficult to know which teething toys are best.

To make the search easier, take a look at the Bambeado Little bamBAM Giraffe Teething Toy, our top choice. This teething toy has several individual teething zones so your child can quickly find a favorite.

What to know before you buy a teething toy

Types of teething toys

There are many varieties of teething toys on the market. The main types are teething rattles, teething mittens, teething rings, soft teethers and cooling teethers.

With their ability to make sounds, teething rattles engage babies actively. Some babies occasionally focus on the rattle over teething, which may require you to purchase a different teether. Teething mitten: These teething toys are especially good for babies who like to chew or suck on their hands and fingers. They are generally made of textured rubber and are great for babies who can’t yet hold onto a teether.

These teething toys are especially good for babies who like to chew or suck on their hands and fingers. They are generally made of textured rubber and are great for babies who can’t yet hold onto a teether. Teething ring: Teething rings are simple rings or hoops that are available in many textures, sizes and styles. Made in a variety of materials, these are one of the simplest teething toy varieties you can find.

Teething rings are simple rings or hoops that are available in many textures, sizes and styles. Made in a variety of materials, these are one of the simplest teething toy varieties you can find. Soft teether: Soft teethers are a combination of mostly soft fabric parts, along with some made of harder materials. These are preferable for babies who tend to avoid harder materials.

Soft teethers are a combination of mostly soft fabric parts, along with some made of harder materials. These are preferable for babies who tend to avoid harder materials. Cooling teether: Cooling teethers contain a gel or liquid that can be frozen or refrigerated before use and is best for babies with sore gums. It’s highly recommended that parents exclusively purchase cooling teethers that contain sterilized water on the off chance your baby breaches the toy.

What to look for in a quality teething toy

Materials

Teething toys are usually made of silicone, plastic, natural rubber or wood.

Silicone: A hypoallergenic option, silicone teethers are excellent for babies that have demonstrated any kind of reaction to other materials used in teething toys.

A hypoallergenic option, silicone teethers are excellent for babies that have demonstrated any kind of reaction to other materials used in teething toys. Plastic: Plastic teethers are one of the most inexpensive and durable teething toys. It’s recommended to focus exclusively on BPA-free options.

Plastic teethers are one of the most inexpensive and durable teething toys. It’s recommended to focus exclusively on BPA-free options. Natural rubber: Though a soft, all natural material, natural rubber is more likely to cause an uncomfortable reaction to the teether than others.

Though a soft, all natural material, natural rubber is more likely to cause an uncomfortable reaction to the teether than others. Wood: Wood is a hard, all natural material for teething toys with almost zero chance of allergic reaction. However, they are much harder to clean and sanitize properly than other options.

Recommended ages

Like all childrens’ toys, teething toys have recommended age ranges. That age is usually displayed in terms of “minimum acceptable age.” Most teething toys are suitable from birth, but a few are intended for those of either 3 or 6 months of minimum age.

How much you can expect to spend on a teething toy

Across the board, teething toys are far more affordable than many other baby-related items. All styles of teething toys usually fall in the same price ranges. Depending on the quality and brand, you may spend anywhere from under $5 to no more than $25.

Teething toy FAQ

What are the easiest teething toys for babies to use?

A. The easiest teething toys for a baby to use are the most simply designed. Complex teething toys can potentially overwhelm a baby, and they may also find them uncomfortable. A well-constructed teething ring or a toy with easy-grip handles will usually go over well.

What’s the best way to clean a teething toy?

A. As teething toys are constantly in the mouths of babies, it’s imperative to clean them properly and regularly. Most of the time, a good hand-scrubbing with soap and water is enough. For even easier cleaning, many teething toys are also dishwasher or washing machine-safe. Never sterilize or boil a teething toy, as those processes can ruin the toy’s structural integrity.

Should I have more than one teething toy for my baby?

A. That depends on your baby. Many will be satisfied with a single teething toy, but some babies are more finicky and like to switch things up a bit. At the very least it’s a good idea to have one or two backup teething toys in case the main toy gets dirty, damaged or lost.

What’s the best teething toy to buy?

Top teething toy

Bambeado Little bamBAM Giraffe Teething Toy

What you need to know: Extra thought went into the construction of this teething toy to make it appealing to even the pickiest baby.

What you’ll love: Completely free of any harmful chemical and dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The price is higher than the simplicity would suggest, and it can be difficult to hold with one hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top teething toy for the money

Manhattan Toys Winkle Rattle and Sensory Teething Toy

What you need to know: This award-winning teething toy is made all the better by also being a top budget option.

What you’ll love: It can be cooled in the refrigerator, and the center cube acts as a rattle.

What you should consider: The front teeth aren’t as easily engaged as the side and back teeth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Baby Banana Infant Training Toothbrush and Teether

What you need to know: It’s easy to introduce the concept of good oral health with this banana teething toy/toothbrush combo.

What you’ll love: The soft food-grade silicone doubles as a massage method for sore gums.

What you should consider: Once your baby’s teeth start to come in proper they are capable of biting/ripping the bristles of this teething toy out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

