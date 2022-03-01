Which Calico Critters cars are best?

Calico Critters are cute animal figurine toys known for their high quality and attention to detail. This quality and attention to detail doesn’t stop with the fun little collectible critters. It follows through with their accessories too. There are Calico Critter houses, restaurants and playgrounds, but the most interactive accessories are the ones that move. In this case, that means the Calico Critter cars. Here’s what you need to know picking out the best Calico Critters car and why the Calico Critters Family Seven Seater is the most versatile and practical car available.

What to know before you buy a Calico Critters car

Several cars are officially sold for Calico Critters toys, and each has its own theme. You’ll want to think about the size of the car as well as the size of the toys. Know how many figurines the recipient likes to play with and how many figurines the car seats. If the car is advertised as having lights or sounds, check to see if batteries come included.

Car size

Most Calico Critters cars are about 10 inches in length and 5 inches in height. Some are as small as 9.5 inches in length, and a bus can be up to 11 inches in length. Most have open or removable roofs for easy play access.

Seating capacity

Seating capacity depends on the size of the figurines. Calico Critters figurines come in three sizes. The adult figurines stand about 3 inches in height, and the children figurines are about 2.25 inches tall. Baby figurines, called “twin-size,” are about 1.5 inches tall. Most Calico Critters cars are for adult and children figurines, but some accommodate multiple babies.

Unique features

Some Calico Critters’ cars can serve multiple purposes or connect with other Calico Critters’ playsets for additional play. Take a look at both what a car comes with and what it can do. If a child has the Calico Critters Caravan Family Camper then confirm that the car you select has the required pieces for attachment.

What to look for in a quality Calico Critters car

Some Calico Critters cars are more durable and well-constructed than others. In choosing a vehicle for Calico Critters, consider quality and fun features. Does the car come with a character? Or special accessories? Asking these questions will ensure that you get the most out of the car you select.

Functionality

The most common criticism with Calico Critters cars is functionality and durability. With the higher price tag, Calico Critters are the types of toys that should be both practical and well-built with fun features and from parts made to last.

Included character(s)

Some Calico Critters’ playsets and vehicles come with a figurine that improves the value and the level of engagement in play.

Extra accessories

The best Calico Critters cars come with accessories, big or small. Some feature car seats, while others have little maps or coffees for adult toys. One even comes with a stroller. These extras really help a car stand out and give kids more opportunities for creative play.

How much you can expect to spend on a Calico Critters car

A Calico Critters’ car can cost $25-$45. Calico Critters figurines are sold separately or in sets and can cost $8-$45.

Calico Critters car FAQ

What age group are Calico Critters for?

A. These toys are made for kids 3-years-old and up.

How many figurines does a car fit?

A. At the fewest, Calico Critters cars can hold up to five figurines. At most, it can accommodate 12.

What are the cars made out of?

A. The cars are made from plastic and often contain multiple pieces. Some feature stickers too.

Do these cars require batteries?

A. While some of the Calico Critters houses require batteries, none of the Calico Critters cars use or need them.

What’s the best Calico Critters car to buy?

Top Calico Critters car

Calico Critters Family Seven Seater

What you need to know: This blue van is 10 inches long and 4.75 inches wide with an open roof and the ability to seat seven figurines.

What you’ll love: It’s a cute, well-detailed vehicle that comes with a little map and guidebook accessories. The seats can be removed and reorganized. It also comes with three baby seats that have their own safety straps. It can be attached to the Calico Critters Caravan Family Camper (sold separately).

What you should consider: The construction could be sturdier for small children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top Calico Critters car for the money

Calico Critters Family Cruising Car

What you need to know: This red cruiser car is 9.5 inches in length 3.5 inches in width with a seating capacity of five Calico Critters.

What you’ll love: It is cute and stylish with a stroller accessory that converts into a car seat for twin-size figurines. It also comes with two tiny coffee cups for the adults. The roof opens, as does the trunk, which offers some storage space.

What you should consider: It cannot be attached to the Calico Critters Caravan Family Camper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Calico Critters Sunshine Nursery Bus

What you need to know: This colorful blue nursery bus measures 10.24 inches in length and 4.92 inches in width, with seating for 11 twin-size baby figurines and one adult driver.

What you’ll love: The bus is very colorful with rainbows, musical notes and sunshine stickers all over. It includes roof arches that you can use as stairs or slides. The seating is removable so that figurines can move around and play inside the bus.

What you should consider: Stickers come with it but must be applied individually. It’s for baby Calico Critters and won’t fit 11 adult figurines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

