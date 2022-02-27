Which Minecraft LEGO set is best?

Minecraft, the popular sandbox video game, and LEGO, the famous toy brick company, have a lot more in common with each other than people realize. Besides the simplistic, blocky art style of both products, they encourage children to build the stuff of their imagination. It was only natural that the two brands would partner to create an inspiring Minecraft LEGO set that both types of fans could enjoy.

If you’re looking for the best Minecraft LEGO set, we recommend picking up the LEGO Minecraft 21115 The First Night set. Not only does it have the main character from the game, Steve, but it also comes with a creeper, a pig and the basic tools and items for a player’s first night in their world.

What to know before you buy a Minecraft LEGO set

Content

Each LEGO Minecraft set is unique in that the figures, accessories and complete model show off a unique part of the game. For example, The First Night set has a modest farm and shelter found in the game, while The Cave set features monsters and waterfalls, lavafall, gold and other mined elements.

Age range

Minecraft sets are ideal for children aged 8 years old or older. Reason being that they are the ones most likely to be familiar with Minecraft and capable of building the sets themselves. But that’s not to say that teens and adults can’t enjoy them either! It’s always worth remembering, however, that LEGO sets include small parts that can pose choking hazards to infants, so always be mindful of who will have access to the set.

Combined sets

The true beauty of LEGO is the ability to customize and combine sets as you see fit, and it couldn’t be more true for a Minecraft-themed set. Nothing feels as satisfying as seeing multiple creations come together to start to form a cohesive world. In fact, with enough sets, it can even start looking like your virtual world in Minecraft.

What to look for in a quality Minecraft LEGO set

Number of pieces

Typically speaking, the more pieces within a set, the more detailed and grand it will be. That’s not to say that sets with fewer pieces can’t be as interesting. In fact, some of the most popular sets only have a few hundred pieces. However, the sets that have 400 pieces or more will look more impressive and more challenging to put together.

Iconic characters and items

Minecraft is as much about the characters, creatures and items as it is about exploring the world. Look out for characters such as Steve, Zombie and Enderman, as they are the stars of the original game. Also, some fans may also want to collect certain items, such as a TNT block, crafting table or a diamond sword to help complete their own world.

Interactive elements

Much like the game, LEGOs aren’t always about static blocks. Sometimes you can create mini contraptions that your lego figurines can interact with. For example, you can set up a pressure plate in The Fortress set to open fortress doors, just like the actual game. This can bring some more fun and energy to your Lego creation.

How much you can expect to spend on a Minecraft LEGO set

The cheapest Minecraft LEGO set goes for around $16. The most expensive Minecraft LEGO sets can go for almost $2000, such as the LEGO Minecraft The Mountain Cave 21137 Building Kit, which has almost 3,000 pieces.

Minecraft LEGO set FAQ

Do Minecraft LEGO sets come with instructions?

A. Every LEGO set, including the Minecraft series, comes with pictographic step-by-step manuals for construction. Children around 8 years old can follow along, provided they are patient enough.

Why are some Minecraft LEGO sets so expensive?

A. Besides the set having hundreds, if not thousands of pieces, sometimes LEGO ceases factory production of the set. This drives up the price due to its rarity.

What’s the best Minecraft LEGO set to buy?

Top Minecraft LEGO set

LEGO Minecraft 21115 The First Night

What you need to know: This set is ideal for beginners to both LEGO and Minecraft.

What you’ll love: Just as you need only the basics to survive your first night in Minecraft, you only need this set to get started in building your LEGO Minecraft world. This set is ideal for a beginner looking for the most basic pieces, such as a Steve figurine, a creeper figurine, bed, a pickaxe and axe.

What you should consider: The completed build may be a lot smaller than you expect, so look at real photos to get a better idea of scale.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Minecraft LEGO set for the money

LEGO Minecraft The Zombie Cave 21141 Building Kit

What you need to know: A smaller kit, it comes with iconic elements from the game.

What you’ll love: This set is only $40 but has as many pieces as sets that are twice as much. This set comes with Steve, Zombie and certain blocks like gold, coal, redstone, diamond and more.

What you should consider: Even with everything put together, this set is rather small and will leave you wanting more LEGO sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Minecraft The Fortress 21127

What you need to know: This is an impressive and sizable set

What you’ll love: With almost 1,000 pieces, four minifigures and working pressure plates, this set is like a mini world of its own. To enhance creative building, the LEGO Minecraft toys are compatible with all LEGO construction sets.

What you should consider: At almost $404 dollars, this is definitely one of the more expensive sets available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

