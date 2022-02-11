Best Smashers toy

Which Smashers toy is best?

Kids love surprises and kids love smashing things. That’s the idea behind the Smashers line of toys made by Zuru. Put the two together and let the fun begin. Smashers are plastic balls with mysteries hidden inside. To free them, find a hard surface and throw your ball as hard as you can so it will shatter into six smooth and even-sided pieces so your mystery collectible pops out.

If your kids are delighted by things that gross you out, take a look at the Zuru Smashers Sludge Bus Fold-Out Playset. The Sludge Bus unfolds in seconds to become a sludgy bathroom. Smash open the exclusive eyeball and shoot your Smashers into the toilet with this totally gross playset from the Series 2 Gross collection.

What to know before you buy a Smasher toy

Zuru delights kids all over the world with a wide range of toy lines. Founded in New Zealand in 2004, it makes 20 brands of toys for kids, including Itty Bitty Pretties, Pets Alive, 5 Surprise, Bunch O Balloons and Smashers.

Break the egg

The most popular of the Smasher toys are giant dinosaur eggs filled with slime, fizz, goo and stretchy snow. Inside are one of many different dinosaurs, some full-bodied and others just skeletons. The larger dinos can swing their heads and move their tails.

Smash the ball and collect them all

Smashers has an app where you try to collect the most valuable team and play the Smashers Game. Smashers publishes a collection guide that lists 129 Smashers, each one with a Smashers Points value. Smashers’ YouTube channel has hundreds of videos.

What to look for in a quality Smasher toy

Match your Smashers toy choice with your child’s interests.

Series 1 Sports include mini eggs that smash open to reveal 2-inch Smashers characters inside, with over 100 to collect.

include mini eggs that smash open to reveal 2-inch Smashers characters inside, with over 100 to collect. Series 2 Gross includes Smashers with eyeballs, sludge and even puke.

includes Smashers with eyeballs, sludge and even puke. Series 3 Dino and Dino Ice Age have dinosaurs inside and include T-rex, Sinosaurus, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, raptor and woolly mammoth creatures inside.

have dinosaurs inside and include T-rex, Sinosaurus, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, raptor and woolly mammoth creatures inside. Series 4 Light Up Dinos are giant Mega Smashers eggs that open to reveal volcanoes with lava for kids to slime their way through. Kids follow the included maps to find clues that lead them to the treasures hidden inside.

Smashing balls

Smashers are plastic balls with small toys inside. To free the mysteries hidden inside, find a hard surface and throw your ball as hard as you can so it will shatter into six smooth, even-sided pieces, letting your mystery collectible pop out. Look for a Smashers toy that is made so you can put the parts back together and play over and over again, instead of just another one-and-done toy.

Smashing eggs

Dino Surprise eggs are much larger than plastic balls, so they can hold more surprises inside, usually buried in slime or goo. Bigger eggs even have smaller smash eggs inside with the toys and the icky stuff kids love.

Collectibles

Check the Collector Guide and you will see there are a few rare editions of Smashers. If you want a really special Smasher toy, check out the Limited Edition and Super Rare toys.

How much you can expect to spend on a Smasher toy

The prices of Smashers toys range from less than $15 to as much as $50, but most are in the $20-$30 range.

Smasher toy FAQ

Do all Smashers toys involve smashing things?

A. Almost all of them do, but because smashing doesn’t appeal to every child and some parents aren’t fond of smashing things, Smashers’ parent company makes a similar toy line that opens to reveal the same notion of surprises hidden inside, but in a more gentle fashion. These toys are called 5 Surprise Mini Brands, and you unwrap and peel them to reveal the real miniature collectibles inside, like Reese’s Pieces, Jell-O, Hershey’s and dozens more.

Why are so many Smashers toys gross?

A. Many kids think gross things are funny. The more the parents are grossed out, the better the kids like it. Gross adds an extra layer of fun to playing with toys and smashing things to find surprises hidden inside.

What’s the best Smasher toy to buy?

Top Smasher toy

Zuru Smashers Sludge Bus Fold-Out Playset

What you need to know: Shoot your Smashers into the toilet with this totally gross playset from the Series 2 Gross collection.

What you’ll love: The Smashers Sludge Bus unfolds in seconds to become a sludgy bathroom. Smash open the exclusive eyeball and reveal the surprise hidden inside. These Smasher toys can be rebuilt so kids can smash them over and over again.

What you should consider: Parents may find this toy gross, but kids love it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Smasher toy for the money

Smashers Small Volcano Lava Slime Surprise

What you need to know: Unbox and build dino skeletons with these mini volcanoes.

What you’ll love: Dig and gouge your way through the stretchy yellow lava slime erupting from the volcanoes to find the dino skeleton, then build it. Collect all six skeletons: T-rex, raptor, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Mosasaurus and Yherizinosaurus.

What you should consider: The picture looks like you get four volcanoes, but you only get one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Smashers Epic Mega Light Up Surprise Dino Egg

What you need to know: Smash open the Smashers Mega Light Up Dino to discover the more than 25 surprises hidden inside.

What you’ll love: Kids use the official Dino light up scratch map to find hidden clues that lead to all the pieces concealed inside. Collect the compounds inside, such as lava slime and fossil rock. Kids encounter over 25 lava surprises to smash, stretch, slime and fizz their way through. Insert the dino into the Dino Smash-a-Saur and flick the Dino’s tail to activate the Dino sounds. Collect all the pieces to start building either the Dino T-Rex or Spinosaurus.

What you should consider: This toy is best for kids who have learned to not put little objects in their mouths.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

