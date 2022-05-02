Which silicone oven mitts are best?

Looking for a new pair of oven mitts that won’t sport ugly burn marks? Silicone oven mitts are more durable, last longer and are easier to clean than fabric oven mitts. They grip well and you can use them for hot or frozen trays and dishes in the kitchen.

So where do you start? Take a look at the durable Town & Country Living Silicone Oven Mitt Set. It comes with two waterproof mitts that can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees.

What to know before you buy silicone oven mitts

Types of silicone mitts

Oven mitts, pinch mitts, grill gloves and pot holders are all heat-resistant and designed to protect your hands from burns. Stylistically, though, they have slightly differing features.

Oven mitts : These fit completely over the hands to cover fingers, palms and sometimes wrists. They offer the most coverage.

: These fit completely over the hands to cover fingers, palms and sometimes wrists. They offer the most coverage. Pinch mitts : These are like oven mitts but smaller, covering just the fingers. They don’t protect the whole hand but do take up less space in the cabinet.

: These are like oven mitts but smaller, covering just the fingers. They don’t protect the whole hand but do take up less space in the cabinet. Grill gloves : These are similar to oven mitts but separate each finger to offer you more dexterity working at the grill. The coverage is similar to that of oven mitts but they are more flexible.

: These are similar to oven mitts but separate each finger to offer you more dexterity working at the grill. The coverage is similar to that of oven mitts but they are more flexible. Pot holders: These are usually square pieces, practical for grabbing something small quickly but not ideal for heavy serving trays.

Heat-resistant

Silicone is incredibly heat-resistant, making it ideal for cooking and baking. Silicone oven mitts won’t melt or catch fire, even near an open flame. Most of these mitts are heat resistant up to 450 degrees and some can withstand up to 600 degrees. Keep in mind, however, that oven mitts are made to hold hot items for short amounts of time and should not be exposed to extended periods of extreme heat.

Care instructions

One of the great things about silicone oven mitts is how easy to they are to clean. The silicone surface washes quickly with a little dish soap and dries fast with a towel. Some silicone mitts feature padded fabric linings for extra comfort. While the fabric doesn’t wash in the sink as easily, these mitts are usually machine washable on a gentle cycle. Lay them flat to dry.

What to look for in quality silicone oven mitts

Slip-resistant textures

A reliable pair of silicone oven mitts features a honeycomb or lined pattern of grooves and ridges on the inside of the palm, fingers and thumb to make sure hot dishes don’t slip out of your hands. This is especially important when it comes to lifting larger dishes, pots or trays that have significant weight.

Extended arm coverage

It’s important to protect your wrists working in the kitchen. A great pair of silicone oven mitts ensures that your wrists and forearms are protected with extra coverage in those areas. These mitts can reach up the wrist and even to the forearm to ensure you don’t get burned by the side of a pan or the inside of the oven.

Interior padding

Some silicone oven mitts have a padded cotton lining. The padding adds an additional level of comfort and support when you go to move a dish and an extra layer of protection between your skin and hot surfaces. It even keeps your hands from feeling sweaty or sticking to the inside the mitt.

How much you can expect to spend on silicone oven mitts

A single silicone oven mitt costs $10-$25. A set of two can cost $15-$50.

Silicone oven mitts FAQ

What is silicone?

A. Silicone is a polymer made from siloxane. It’s used in sealants, adhesives, cooking utensils and for thermal insulation.

Is silicone nontoxic?

A. Silicone is nontoxic, making it perfect for use in the kitchen. It doesn’t react with food even when exposed to high temperatures.

How often should silicone oven mitts be washed?

A. You only have to wash oven mitts regularly if you notice them getting greasy or dirty often. Other than that, some soap and water every few months will keep them clean.

What are the best silicone oven mitts to buy?

Top silicone oven mitts

Town & Country Living Silicone Oven Mitt Set

What you need to know: This set includes two 13- by 7.5-inch mitts that come in five rich, attractive colors.

What you’ll love: The mitts are strong, waterproof and heat-resistant up to 500 degrees. The palms are textured for a firm grip and there’s a comfortable polyester liner. There’s a hanging loop on the edges so mitts can be hung when you’re not using them.

What you should consider: They are a little bulky if you have smaller hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Kohl’s

Top silicone oven mitts for the money

Homwe Extra Long Professional Silicone Oven Mitt Pair

What you need to know: This set includes two extra long silicone oven mitts available in three sizes and over a dozen colors.

What you’ll love: The mitts have a comfortable quilted polyester lining and the exterior is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees. The palms are textured for a non-slip grip. They are machine-washable and should be left to air dry.

What you should consider: While the mitten portion is spacious, the arm sleeve is a bit narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oxo Good Grips Silicone Oven Mitt

What you need to know: This is a single tapered 13.7- by 7-inch silicone oven mitt available in black, red, white or blue.

What you’ll love: It’s flexible, water-resistant, heat-resistant and machine-washable. It has a fabric lining and a non-slip pattern for a secure grip. There’s a hoop at the end to hang it by when you’re not using it.

What you should consider: It can get costly if you want to purchase more than one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

