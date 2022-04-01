DOHA, QATAR (WDVM) — On Friday, the whole world tuned in to see what group their country would be placed into for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For the United States (FIFA World Rank 15), they were placed into Group B with England (5), Iran (21), and the winner of the European Playoff between Wales (18), Scotland (39), or Ukraine (27).

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to begin on November 21 and will finish right before Christmas on December 18. The United States is set to take on either Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine in the opening round. The European Playoff will be decided in June.