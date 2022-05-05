WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It took 90-plus minutes and 20 penalty kicks, but the Washington Spirit eventually came out on top over OL Reign, advancing to the NWSL Challenge Cup Final.

The difference in the game was Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, who had eight saves, and two saves in the penalty shoot out to clinch the win for Washington.

“Started the first half well, ended the first half well,” said head coach Kris Ward. “It was a battle in the middle period of that, and it was a battle the second half. Just a great job by everyone. Just to continue to get through, and Aubrey coming up big and making some big times saves there at the end.”

Both teams had plenty of opportunities throughout the game. OL Reign had 21 total shots, with 8 on target, but could not capitalize on a single opportunity.

For the Spirit, the team had 12 total shots and five on target. Not an impressive stat line compared to OL Reign, but in the end, they are the team advancing.

“This team wants to win trophies,” said Aubrey Kingsbury. “We don’t care what trophy it is, I want to win. I know everyone else wants to win. So, every opportunity we get to compete, we’re there to win. We are really excited. We are together in this, and we are ready for Saturday.”

The Spirit will take on the North Carolina Courage in the Challenge Cup Final on Saturday. Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m.