WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Thursday, Audi Field, the home to MLS club DC United, announced that the team would host a friendly match against German soccer powerhouse Bayern Munich.

“FC Bayern Munich are one of the biggest and most storied clubs in our sport,” said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for DC United. “It’s a pleasure to host them and their side of global superstars. We look forward to delivering a highly competitive and enjoyable experience for our fanbase and the sporting community in the DMV.

The friendly will take place on July 20 at Audi Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.