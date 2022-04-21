WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Thursday, Events DC announced that Washington, DC and Baltimore, Maryland would merge their bids to host games for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

If they end up getting a bid, M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, would host the games, while the nation’s capital would host a fan festival.

“We are thrilled to team up with our sister city to bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 to the Sports Capital,” said Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We know that the Washington-Baltimore bid is a winning bid. We’re a sports city, we’re a soccer city, and people from across the nation and around the world will want to be in and near DC in the summer of 2026 when we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday. When you bring all that energy to the greatest tournament in the world, across two fantastic American cities, that is going to be an unforgettable experience.”

16 cities will be chosen to host games for the World Cup in 2026. That decision as to what cities will host has yet to be decided.