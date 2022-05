(WDVM) — On Monday, the WCAC lacrosse championships took place for both the girls and boys.

In the girls matchup, Good Counsel was able to hold off Bishop Ireton in the end, winning 12-10. The win gave Good Consel their first WCAC lacrosse title since 2015, and their 12th in program history.

On the boys side, nationally-ranked St. John’s was able to hold off an upset by Gonzaga, winning by a final of 15-11. St. John’s remains unbeaten on the season.