Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
National
Pet of the Week
Question of the Day
Traffic
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
PR Newswire Press Releases
inFOCUS
BestReviews
Ag News
Top Stories
Magruder students return to the building for the first time after school shooting
Video
Montgomery County Council pushes back vote on vaccine passport; residents share their concerns of mandate
Video
6 charged with federal drug trafficking charges, MCPD respond
Police investigating after 17-year-old’s body found
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Radar
Sports
The Big Game
China 2022
Mount Basketball
DC Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Washington Huddle
Pro Football Challenge
Play of the Week
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Pet of the Week
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Auto Show Sweepstakes
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Remarkable Women
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History: Mind, Body & Soul
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Hockey & Ice Skating
“Sweet, cuddly mayhem;” Hershey Bears set new world record in ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ game
Trending Stories
Mother arrested after a child swallowed illegal drugs
Video
Shepherd University attracts students despite national trend away from higher ed
Video
Police presence in Alexandria over suspicious death
Video
Magruder students return to the building for the first time after school shooting
Video
Officer and victim identified in fatal police chase crash
Video