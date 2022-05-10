Which Under Armour duffel bag is best?

Duffel bags are among the most flexible pieces of packing gear you can own. You can stuff them to the brim as with any bag, but if you don’t need all of the space, they can collapse for easier travel. They also offer multiple ways to be carried, including handles, straps and even wheels.

The best Under Armour duffel bag is the Under Armour Adult Undeniable Duffel 4.0 Gym Bag. It comes in five sizes and 60 designs, but it’s always affordable.

What to know before you buy an Under Armour duffel bag

Size and capacity

Under Armour duffel bags come in many shapes, sizes and capacities. The dimensions are typically given in inches with capacities given in liters. For simplicity, they are divided into small, medium and large categories based on capacity, as sizes are highly varied.

Small bags hold 25-50 liters. They’re best used as gym and carry-on bags.

bags hold 25-50 liters. They’re best used as gym and carry-on bags. Medium bags hold 50-75 liters. They’re best used for standard traveling.

bags hold 50-75 liters. They’re best used for standard traveling. Large bags hold 75 liters and up. They’re best used for transporting equipment, such as outdoor and sports-related gear.

Transportation method

Under Armour duffel bags are usually carried via handles or shoulder straps. Some larger bags also offer backpack-like straps. Some duffel bags even have wheels like suitcases, though under Armour doesn’t offer such a model.

Handles and straps are available on every duffel bag no matter the size. They’re best used for minimal transportation, such as moving between your car and the gym or for moving through the airport.

are available on every duffel bag no matter the size. They’re best used for minimal transportation, such as moving between your car and the gym or for moving through the airport. Backpack-like straps are better for longer carrying distances, such as when camping far from your car.

straps are better for longer carrying distances, such as when camping far from your car. Wheeled bags are best for transporting heavy bags over long distances. If you need a bag like this, you’ll need to look outside the Under Armour brand.

Design

Most Under Armour products are black and white, but this can be a little boring to some. So the company also offers multiple colorful designs to choose from. Look for one that speaks to your personality or buy several bags to match your gym outfits.

What to look for in a quality Under Armour duffel bag

Storage options

The best Under Armour duffel bags have multiple storage options scattered around the bag, rather than just one large central zone. Look for options such as vented side pockets in gym bags or multiple small pouches for storing little things such as your keys, phone and wallet.

Durability

Most Under Armour duffel bags offer the same set of functions to increase their durability: water and abrasion resistance. The product description points these out, so if you don’t see it, then it’s likely not to have it, and you should look for another bag.

You can also check user reviews to see if there are reports of bad stitching or seam breaks.

How much you can expect to spend on an Under Armour duffel bag

Under Armour duffel bags typically cost around $50. Depending on sales and the availability of special designs, costs may drop to $30-$40 or increase up to as much as $100-$150.

Under Armour duffel bag FAQ

How do I maintain an Under Armour duffel bag?

A. There’s one thing you shouldn’t do and one thing you should do to help your duffel bag last as long as possible.

What you shouldn’t do is overstuff it. Doing so puts too much strain on the zippers and seams, and can cause them to burst.

What you should do is wash it. Some Under Armour duffel bags are machine-washable, but most aren’t. Make sure to follow your bag’s care instructions to the letter.

What qualities should I prioritize when shopping for Under Armour duffel bags to use as carry-on luggage?

A. There are three qualities to prioritize: size, weight and softness. Airline size requirements vary — if you’re loyal to one airline, get a bag that meets their limits. Otherwise, stick to bags smaller than 22 by 14 by 9 inches. Weight requirements also vary, so choose the lightest bag possible. Lightweight bags also tend to be the softest, meaning they can be squeezed and contorted to fit inside the overhead bins in even the most precarious situations.

What’s the best Under Armour duffel bag to buy?

Top Under Armour duffel bag

Under Armour Adult Undeniable Duffel 4.0 Gym Bag

What you need to know: It’s roomy and easy to carry.

What you’ll love: It’s available in 60 designs, from simple black to colorful combinations. It comes in five sizes from XS to XL. It uses US Storm technology to resist the elements and has abrasion-resistant sides and bottom. It has two large zippered pockets on the front.

What you should consider: Some consumers received bags that weren’t the size they ordered. Others received bags with missing pieces or pieces that didn’t match the description.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Under Armour duffel bag for the money

Under Armour Storm UA Undeniable 3.0 Small Duffel Bag

What you need to know: It’s an older model but works just as well.

What you’ll love: There are four designs to choose from, including a classic black-and-blue camo and a postmodern swirl of pastel paints. It’s water-resistant and uses abrasion-resistant paneling for longevity. It has a large zippered front pocket for holding on to your wallet, keys and phone.

What you should consider: As a small bag, it doesn’t offer much storage space. Some customers found the shoulder strap uncomfortable. There’s no designated water bottle pouch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Undeniable Signature Duffel Bag

What you need to know: It’s marketed for women but anyone can take advantage of it.

What you’ll love: It’s made of polyester for durability and breathability, plus it’s machine-washable to make it an excellent gym bag. It has a vented pocket on one side for dirty clothes and a mesh pouch on the other side. It comes in 15 designs.

What you should consider: There isn’t as much storage space as some purchasers wanted. Others thought the fabric is on the thin side. There’s no water bottle slot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.