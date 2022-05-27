WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Saturday, former Bowie State grad Greg Outlaw Jr. will headline the Beltway Battles in the nation’s capital.

It will be Greg’s first time boxing in DC as the headliner, as he will take on Wilfrido Buelvas of Columbia in the super lightweight division main event. Outlaw Jr. comes in with a record of 10-1, with five knockouts, and is ready to show the DMV what he’s made of on the big stage.

“It’s going to be electric,” said Outlaw Jr. “This is my first time fighting at home in three years, so I’m excited. I can’t wait. It’s going to be nice and loud in there. Everybody is going to be turning up. Everybody is going to be happy and excited. All good energy. All good vibes.”

Greg is from Glenarden, Md, and trains out of DreamTeam Boxing in Clinton, Md. The Beltway Battles will take place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Saturday night.