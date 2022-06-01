NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Tuesday night, the 6D Region semifinals for baseball and softball took place, with each team looking to advance to the region final, and punch their ticket to the state tournament next week.

Herndon at McLean (Baseball)

The Hornets came out on fire in the first inning, scoring four runs. However, the Highlanders came right back, scoring two runs of their own in the first. The game was back and forth all night. After seven innings, the score was tied at five. After a five run 9th inning by Herndon, McLean scored three in the bottom half of the inning, but not enough to win or extend the game. Herndon defeats the top seed McLean 10-8 and are heading to states.

South Lakes at Oakton (Baseball)

Maybe not as thrilling as the McLean-Herndon matchup, but the South Lakes-Oakton game was another nail biter. Oakton lead 4-2 midway through the game, but the second half rally by the Seahawks was enough to come out on top. South Lakes defeats Oakton 7-6 to advance to the region final on Friday versus Herndon.

Washington-Liberty at Madison (Softball)

A rematch of last year’s region final between the Generals and the Warhawks. The game went into eleven innings last season, with W&L coming out on top. This year, Madison gets revenge, winning 10-1 to advance to the region final. The Warhawks will take on Langley on Friday.