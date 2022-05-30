Which dog sofa is the best?

For generations, the go-to way to keep a dog comfortable while resting was with a dog bed. Over the years, dog beds evolved to offer orthopedic support and a variety of designs. Within the last several years, dog sofas have emerged as a new trend. Stylish, refined and elegant, owners are embracing this shift with open arms. With its regal appearance and sturdy design, the Tov Furniture The Yorkshire Collection Pet Bed is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a dog sofa

Style

One of the main benefits of having a dog sofa is being able to match it with your room’s decor. Instead of using a floppy, mismatching dog bed, you can now coordinate your pup’s new “bed” with any room.

Before purchasing a dog sofa, decide where it will be placed so that you can select the appropriate style. From there, you can determine what kind of look is suitable. Dog sofas range in style from luxurious and grand, to modern and on-trend. Also, almost every popular dog sofa model comes in multiple colors, making it even easier to coordinate.

Price

Dog sofas can quickly get expensive. Loving pet owners spare no expense in keeping their dogs comfortable and cozy. However, you don’t have to spend a fortune to find one that works for your home. Although dog sofas are certainly an investment (especially since they are built to be more durable than a standard dog bed), you can find quality options for as low as $90. Consider your budget and what you’re willing to spend prior to browsing available options.

Sizing

A large number of dog sofas are tailored to smaller dogs. Individuals who have medium to large sized dogs will have fewer choices than those with toy, mini and small sized breeds. Those who have very large dogs (over 80 pounds) should use a standard dog bed, as this will be a better option.

It is important to take your dog’s measurements before ordering a specific model. Knowing your dog’s height and length, and comparing that information to the measurements of the dog sofa, will guarantee that they fit properly.

What to look for in a quality dog sofa

Comfort

Above all other factors, the dog sofa you order should be comfortable. Your dog needs to feel cozy and supported when sitting or sleeping on it. Look for a dog sofa that closely resembles your dog’s favorite bed. Choose an option that has features that they like (e.g. soft material, extra cushion) to ensure that they use it.

Durable

Dogs are notoriously tough on furniture, beds and anything made of fabric. Individuals who have dogs who love to chew or dig need to invest in a durable sofa for their pets. Purchase a dog sofa that is durable enough to handle everything your pup can do to it.

Waterproof

No matter how well trained a dog is, accidents and spills happen. That’s why it is crucial to purchase a dog sofa that is waterproof. Sofas that are not waterproof can quickly become stained and damaged by urine, water and other spills. Waterproof designs allow for easy clean up, which enhances the longevity of the sofa.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog sofa

Most dog sofas cost between $90–$300. The price depends heavily on the size and materials used.

Dog sofa FAQ

Who should purchase a dog sofa?

A. Dog sofas are a marvelous choice for pet owners who are looking for a more stylish dog bed option. Quality designs look exactly like “human” sofas, which makes for a fun conversation piece.

Are they available for dogs of every size?

A. Unfortunately, no. There are some options for larger dogs, but not many. Giant breeds (such as Great Danes) will not fit on dog sofas. The vast majority of designs are tailored to small to medium size dogs.

What’s the best dog sofa to buy?

Top dog sofa

Tov Furniture The Yorkshire Collection Pet Bed

What you need to know: The Yorkshire Collection Pet Bed from Tov Furniture is an upscale and sophisticated dog sofa that is waterproof, comfortable and durable.

What you’ll love: Available in multiple colors, this sofa is a favorite among dog owners. It is fully washable and waterproof, and has a removable cushion. Its solid wood frame provides a sturdy design that accommodates up to 100 lb.

What you should consider: This dog sofa is one of the more expensive options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top dog sofa for the money

Paws & Purrs Modern Pet Sofa

What you need to know: Pet owners who are in search of a more modern design will adore the look and comfort of the Paws & Purrs Modern Pet Sofa.

What you’ll love: Suitable for almost every style and decor, this model offers a neutral design that looks good in any room. It has a removable cover for easy washing, and is available in three colors. The thick seat provides extra comfort for small to medium size pets.

What you should consider: Some color options cost significantly more than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Enchanted Home Pet Dreamcatcher Dog Sofa

What you need to know: This dog sofa features a chic design, a washable cushion and exceptional comfort.

What you’ll love: Created for dogs who like to sleep in every position, the Enchanted Home Pet Dreamcatcher Dog Sofa has a comfortable and sophisticated design. It features a cushion that is removable and washable, making cleaning a breeze. The sofa also has pockets to store toys and bones.

What you should consider: It only accommodates dogs who weigh up to 30 lb.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

