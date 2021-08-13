Indoor grills may not completely replicate the outdoor experience, but they do offer a chance to enjoy some unique meals. Try cooking paninis, quesadillas or pancakes on your indoor grill.

Which Hamilton Beach indoor grill is best?

Outdoor grilling is a popular pastime that yields delicious food, but when the weather isn’t compatible or you lack the space to cook outside, an indoor grill is essential. One of the leading kitchen countertop appliance companies, Hamilton Beach, makes versatile and varied indoor grills for those seeking a tasty meal in the comfort of their own home.

At the top is the Indoor Searing Grill, which is loaded with features and boasts a high capacity. There are more options, however, that vary in size, conveniences and cost, all of which factor into finding the best Hamilton Beach indoor grill for your culinary lifestyle.

What to know before you buy a Hamilton Beach indoor grill

Indoor grill types

All Hamilton Beach indoor grills are powered by electricity, though they come in two different forms. Open grills feature a heated plate but lack a top, providing a similar experience to cooking outside. However, they don’t cook food evenly on both sides so more manual labor is required. They can also be somewhat messy with the potential of grease splattering.

Folding grills, meanwhile, feature tops that close down on the contents, cooking items on both sides. This limits cook time and mess, but may not be suitable for some open-faced items or anything with cheese melting on top. However, some higher-end options allow the top to fold down and lay next to the bottom piece, essentially doubling the cooking area by creating a large open grill.

Size

Most Hamilton Beach indoor grills serve four to eight people, although that may vary depending on what you’re cooking and the portion size. Open grills tend to offer a large cooking space, with some boasting as much as 140 square inches of grilling surface, which is conducive to serving up to eight people. Closed, folding options may feature as little as 60 square inches, which makes them better suited for up to four people.

Temperature controls

Indoor grills don’t typically allow for a lot of precision when it comes to cooking. Indeed, most Hamilton Beach options feature only one or two settings. Some select models offer more options, such as a ‘medium’ level between ‘low’ and ‘high,’ but this will come at a higher price. To achieve coveted sear marks, you’ll want a grill that can hit 400°F.

What to look for in a quality Hamilton Beach indoor grill

Plates

Options that feature removable grill plates offer increased convenience and potential versatility. It’s easier to clean grill plates you can remove, just make sure they’ve cooled first. You may even be able to put some of these plates in the dishwasher as well. Certain options will include two different plates, a grill and a griddle, that can be interchanged as desired.

Lid window

For those grills with a lid, some options include a window so that you can better watch the cooking process. This allows you to monitor the contents while they cook without losing the heat that comes with lifting the top. It does mean, however, that a small part of the lid doesn’t feature a grilling surface, so items may not be cooked evenly.

Smokeless design

To resist smoking inside, some grills include a drip pan that’s filled with cool water to catch and neutralize grease and fat. While there will still be some smoke that comes from this interaction, it’s less than the alternative of grease smoking heavily while sitting on the grill.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hamilton Beach indoor grill

Most Hamilton Beach indoor grills cost $40-$60. Simple models for four people may run cheaper, while larger options with variable temperature control will be more expensive.

Hamilton Beach indoor grill FAQ

How do I clean my Hamilton Beach indoor grill?

A. Once the grill is turned off and sufficiently cooled, warm water and gentle soap can tackle most messes. Use a soft sponge to wipe down the grill plates or remove them if you have the option of putting them in the dishwasher. You can wipe the exterior with a damp cloth. Dry everything with a clean towel before you store it away.

Are indoor grills safe to use?

A. As they are powered by electricity, Hamilton Beach indoor grills are safe to operate in the kitchen. Exercise caution around them though because surfaces will get hot and can burn your skin. Always place the grill on a flat, stable surface. Keep the grill and the cord away from the sink so that splashing doesn’t occur. To best maintain the grill, only use silicone or wood utensils on the surface.

What’s the best Hamilton Beach indoor grill to buy?

Top Hamilton Beach indoor grill

Electric Indoor Searing Grill

What you need to know: User-friendly indoor grill that boasts a few convenient features for easy cooking in the kitchen.

What you’ll love: Variable temperature control allows for better precision. The grill heats up to 450° F. The removable plates are dishwasher safe. The view window is a plus.

What you should consider: It takes time to heat up and is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hamilton Beach indoor grill for the money

6-Serving Electric Indoor Grill

What you need to know: Compact, effective and highly affordable grill for those seeking a quick meal that feels like it was made outside.

What you’ll love: This affordable grill folds closed for fast and even cooking. The nonstick plates are removable and dishwasher-safe. Includes a fat drip tray.

What you should consider: Only one temperature setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

4-in-1 Grill & Griddle Combo

What you need to know: Versatile indoor grill with a range of temperature settings and cooking options.

What you’ll love: Includes interchangeable grill and griddle plates so you can make a variety of meals. Features variable temperature control. Plates are dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: Expensive investment. Takes up a lot of counter space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

