How to pick the best All-Clad saucepan for your kitchen

A good saucepan is indispensable for everything from instant ramen to poached eggs and pasta sauces, and All-Clad makes some of the finest saucepans available. But with multiple product lines, finishes and saucepan sizes to choose from, it can be hard to decide which one to invest in. These All-Clad saucepans will help you produce delicious food for years to come.

Is All-Clad worth it?

All-Clad stainless steel

High-quality materials, excellent performance and a lifetime warranty make All-Clad worth the expense to most cooks. All-Clad cookware uses 18/10 stainless steel and is made in the USA. Many All-Clad products are oven-safe, broiler-safe, dishwasher-safe and compatible with any cooktop, including induction.

All-Clad handles

At first glance, the handles on All-Clad products don’t look very comfortable. However, the signature hollowed-out shape has a purpose: it cups your hand to prevent the handle from rotating and spilling the saucepan’s contents. The handles are riveted to the body for lasting durability.

Some All-Clad saucepans also have secondary handles to give cooks a better grip when they’re pouring. These oversized, ergonomic handles are also riveted.

The “clad” in All-Clad

All-Clad cookware is constructed by bonding layers of conductive aluminum or copper between durable stainless steel. This sandwich layer makes up the entire body of the pan, as opposed to solely the bottom, for better heat distribution. This makes All-Clad pans excellent at heating evenly to help you cook consistently better. Plus, their durable construction means they won’t warp or dent easily.

All-Clad product lines

All-Clad makes nine cookware lines, which can be intimidating to sort through. Most feature stainless steel, but some nonstick options are available.

All-Clad D3 Stainless and Everyday lines feature entry-level products made with triple-ply aluminum bonded stainless steel. If the classic All-Clad handles sound uncomfortable, the Everyday line features contoured handles, as well as drip-free rims for more convenience.

and lines feature entry-level products made with triple-ply aluminum bonded stainless steel. If the classic All-Clad handles sound uncomfortable, the Everyday line features contoured handles, as well as drip-free rims for more convenience. All-Clad D5 Polished and Brushed lines feature five-ply aluminum and stainless steel and are optimized for induction cooktops. The only difference between these lines is the finish.

and lines feature five-ply aluminum and stainless steel and are optimized for induction cooktops. The only difference between these lines is the finish. All-Clad Essentials and HA1 Hard Anodized cookware are All-Clad’s nonstick lines. They’re made with aluminum coated in three layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating. These lines include the most affordable All-Clad products. The HA1 line has a stainless steel base, making it induction-compatible, but the Essentials line does not.

and cookware are All-Clad’s nonstick lines. They’re made with aluminum coated in three layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating. These lines include the most affordable All-Clad products. The HA1 line has a stainless steel base, making it induction-compatible, but the Essentials line does not. All-Clad G5 is an award-winning line that features a lightweight graphite core and four other layers of aluminum and stainless steel for faster heating and cooling. They’re great for cooks hoping to avoid heavy cookware.

is an award-winning line that features a lightweight graphite core and four other layers of aluminum and stainless steel for faster heating and cooling. They’re great for cooks hoping to avoid heavy cookware. All-Clad Fusiontec features unique colorways as well as a ceramic coating that’s not quite nonstick but browns food and resists scratching better than traditional nonstick. This line includes soup and stock pots but no saucepans.

features unique colorways as well as a ceramic coating that’s not quite nonstick but browns food and resists scratching better than traditional nonstick. This line includes soup and stock pots but no saucepans. All-Clad Copper Core cookware is considered the best All-Clad offers, and it’s also one of the most expensive. This line features 5-ply copper and aluminum in a way that showcases copper’s excellent conductivity and temperature precision.

Best All-Clad saucepans

All-Clad D3 3-Quart Stainless Steel Saucepan

A tried-and-true essential, this 3-quart saucepan is the ideal size for most cooking tasks. It features traditional straight sides and a heavy bottom for good heat distribution. Its base is slightly rounded to help whisks reach all ingredients. Sold by Sur la Table, Wayfair, Macy’s and Amazon

All-Clad D5 Stainless Brushed 1.5-Quart Saucepan

This petite saucepan is handy for cooking individual servings or reheating portions of leftovers. It has tall sides to prevent spills and limit evaporation. The D5 line is great if you have an induction cooktop and features a brushed finish. Sold by Wayfair and Amazon

All-Clad D5 Stainless Brushed 3-Quart Saucepan

Another useful size from the D5 five-ply line, this saucepan has a second ergonomic handle for more secure pouring. The flared rim helps make pouring drip-free. Sold by Amazon

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 2.5-Quart Saucepan

The squat, curved shape of this saucepan — technically a saucier — makes whisking together sauces even easier. It’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees and comes with a tempered glass lid. Just remember to avoid using metal utensils to preserve the nonstick surface. Sold by Amazon

All-Clad Essentials Hard Anodized Set of 2 Covered Saucepans

Add All-Clad to your cupboards without straining your wallet with this set. It offers a 2.5-quart and a 4.5-quart saucepan, each with a tempered glass lid. They feature PFOA-free nonstick coating and secondary ergonomic handles. They nest for easy storage. Sold by Macy’s and Wayfair

All-Clad Copper Core Stainless Steel 3-Quart Saucepan

This top-of-the-line saucepan features a thick copper core plus two layers of conductive aluminum and an exterior of stainless steel. It’s the ultimate in durability and even heating. A cutout on the exterior shows off an elegant stripe of copper. Sold by Wayfair and Amazon

