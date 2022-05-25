Which T-fal frying pan is best?

You don’t actually need to know that the brand T-fal is the modern version of Tefal, the French company that pioneered the combination of Teflon over aluminum in cookware in the 1950s. All you need to know is whether or not the best T-fal frying pan will serve you well in the kitchen.

If you are just starting out on your culinary journey, begin your cookware collection with the T-fal Endura Granite Ceramic Fry Pan Set. These two pans cover a lot of ground in the kitchen and come at a reasonable price.

What to know before you buy a T-fal frying pan

Size matters

A set of T-fal cookware can be great if you need every type of pot or pan, but when you’re looking to purchase open stock, consider carefully what you’ll be cooking. This will determine the pan size that suits you best. Sizes include:

10-inch

10.5-inch

12-inch

12.5-inch

16-inch

Choice of materials

T-fal’s line is flexible and accommodating for all cooks and their preferences of materials. Choose from:

Stainless steel: This is what professionals cook with. There is a steep learning curve for getting food to release evenly, but stainless steel is a durable and high-performance option.

This is what professionals cook with. There is a steep learning curve for getting food to release evenly, but stainless steel is a durable and high-performance option. Hard anodized titanium nonstick: Another durable choice, these are scratch-resistant and nonstick. They are not safe above 400 degrees, so keep these pans for medium-heat or low-heat cooking.

Another durable choice, these are scratch-resistant and nonstick. They are not safe above 400 degrees, so keep these pans for medium-heat or low-heat cooking. Ceramic: The heavy-gauge aluminum core in these ceramic-coated pans provides even heating and temperature control. Although they cannot be used on induction burners, they are oven-safe to 570 degrees and have nonstick properties when used correctly.

The heavy-gauge aluminum core in these ceramic-coated pans provides even heating and temperature control. Although they cannot be used on induction burners, they are oven-safe to 570 degrees and have nonstick properties when used correctly. Signature nonstick: This is the pan people think of when they think of T-fal — Teflon-coated aluminum that is lightweight and nonstick. They are not as durable as some other choices, but they are still a reliable way to experience the brand.

What to look for in a quality T-fal frying pan

Lids

If shallow frying is part of your cooking repertoire, or you just like to keep a tidy stovetop, look for a pan that comes with a lid. Many of these are tempered glass, so you can keep an eye on what’s cooking too.

Thermo-Spot for preheating

T-fal’s nonstick, titanium nonstick and ceramic cookware have Thermo-Spot technology. The circle in the center of the pan glows red when it is properly preheated.

Comfortable, riveted handles

Riveted handles provide security and peace of mind, especially when transferring a hot pan filled with food. They are also ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in the hand.

Techno Release

Some stainless steel T-fal frying pans have a Techno-Release option. These shallow indentations are built into the bottom of the pan and help food release more easily.

Food-safe interiors

Some people have concerns about chemicals from the interior of nonstick pans leaching into their food. With T-fal, you can be sure that all pans are free from chemicals, including:

Polytetrafluorethylene (PTFE)

Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA)

Cadmium

Lead

Satisfaction guarantee

Cookware can be a big investment, especially for beginner cooks. Many frying pans in T-fal’s line are covered by limited warranties. This warranty covers the craftsmanship and construction of the pan and offers a replacement or refund if it does not perform as expected.

How much you can expect to spend on a T-fal frying pan

As cookware goes, T-fal is a more affordable choice. Depending on the size of the pan and the material you select, expect to spend $35-$60.

T-fal frying pan FAQ

Do all T-fal frying pans require seasoning?

A. No, although every pan should be washed in hot water with mild detergent before its first use. Only the nonstick pans require seasoning, which can be done in a few easy steps:

After washing the pan, heat it on low for 30 seconds.

Add one teaspoon of oil to the pan, and use a paper towel to coat the pan’s interior.

Wipe excess oil off with a clean paper towel.

Use as normal.

Are T-fal frying pans dishwasher-safe?

A. Yes, every pan in every material can be safely washed in the dishwasher. However, if you prefer to hand-wash, use hot, soapy water and a plastic scrubber, even on nonstick pans. Dry the pan completely before storing.

What’s the best T-fal frying pan to buy?

Top T-fal frying pan

T-fal Endura Granite Ceramic Fry Pan Set

What you need to know: These two pans are a versatile addition to your cooking tools.

What you’ll love: They are oven-safe to 500 degrees and can be used on the stove to 570 degrees. The ceramic coating is free from both PTFE and PFOA and, when used properly, can provide a virtually nonstick cooking experience.

What you should consider: They cannot be used on induction cooktops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top T-fal frying pan for the money

T-fal Fry Pan with Lid

What you need to know: The included tempered glass lid makes this an excellent option for beginning cooks.

What you’ll love: This is the original signature nonstick pan with a Thermo Spot temperature indicator and a grippy silicone handle. It works on every cooktop, including induction, and is available in both 10-inch and 12-inch versions. It’s also available in hard-anodized aluminum.

What you should consider: Professional cooks may find the Thermo Spot inaccurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

T-fal Performa Stainless Steel Fry Pan

What you need to know: It is a beautiful, professional-grade pan with helpful features for beginning cooks.

What you’ll love: The 18/10 stainless steel is durable and heats evenly. Techno-Release indentations on the bottom of the pan improve its ability to release food. The handle is riveted for security, and the whole pan comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: The indentations on the bottom of the pan make cleanup tedious for some users. Soaking in warm, soapy water helps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.