Which stovetop espresso maker is best?

Making espresso at home is delightful for those lucky enough to have an espresso machine handy. But, if you don’t have enough counter space for an espresso machine, you might feel like you can’t make your favorite latte at home. A stovetop espresso maker can give you a delicious cup of espresso without taking up extra space. If you’re looking for a reliable, high-quality stovetop espresso maker at an affordable price, the bonVIVO Intenca Stovetop Espresso Maker brews the best cup.

What to know before you buy a stovetop espresso maker

There are a few things to consider before you purchase a stovetop espresso maker or moka pot. They come in various sizes and styles, so think about what capacity you need and cleaning requirements to help you pick a stovetop pot you’ll love.

Capacity

Stovetop espresso makers come in different sizes and brew different amounts of espresso. Keep in mind that these measurements are in small, espresso-sized cups, not typical kitchen measuring cups. The most common capacities for a stovetop espresso maker are 3-6 cups. Consider how often you brew espresso and how many servings you need to help determine the right capacity.

Style

Your stovetop espresso maker should look and work well. You can subtly show off your flair for quality coffee and sophistication with a stylish espresso maker. Stovetop espresso makers come in different colors, finishes and styes, so choose one that suits your sensibilities and complements your existing kitchen decor.

Safe stove brewing

While most stovetop espresso makers can sit atop a stove and brew at the flick of a switch, you still need to make sure you brew safely. If you have a large gas stove, be careful that the flames do not go outside the diameter of your espresso pot. If you have an induction stove, read the manufacturer’s instructions carefully to see if you need an induction adapter.

Ease of cleaning

There are two ways to clean your stovetop espresso maker. For aluminum-based pots, you’ll want to remove all detachable parts, rinse them out and dry thoroughly. Some stainless steel pots are dishwasher-friendly. Either way, look for stovetop pots with removable parts and find a model that works for your setup.

What to look for in a quality stovetop espresso maker

When shopping for stovetop espresso makers, materials play a big role in the ease of use, consistency of the brew and overall experience. Pay special attention to whether an aluminum or stainless steel pot is right for you.

Materials

You’ll likely need to decide between an aluminum or stainless steel stovetop espresso maker. Aluminum conducts heat more efficiently, so it will heat up much more quickly. However, aluminum is not corrosion-resistant or dishwasher-safe. Stainless steel is dishwasher-safe, but it will take longer to heat up and won’t stay hot as long.

Ease of use

Most stovetop espresso makers are easy to use, but it’s helpful to have an in-depth knowledge of how it functions. Ensure all parts on your pot are detachable for easy cleaning. A nonmetal handle makes it easier to maneuver while the coffee is hot, and a pouring spout makes it much easier to serve, too.

Consistency

Overall, you want your stovetop espresso maker to produce a delicious cup of espresso every time. Look for pots that have high-quality materials and detachable parts. Similarly, timeless brands often provide a reliable stovetop experience.

How much you can expect to spend on a stovetop espresso maker

You can expect to spend between $5-$50 on a stovetop espresso maker. The price usually depends on the materials, the brand and the capacity.

Stovetop espresso maker FAQ

How do I clean my stovetop espresso maker?

A. After brewing, be sure to take apart the espresso maker, including the screen and gasket. Soak or wash it with some water. Let the parts soak in warm water and white vinegar until the residue comes off easily if you need to clean it deeply. Most importantly, towel dry it thoroughly and store it with loosely assembled parts to prevent mold.

Is a stovetop espresso maker the same as an espresso machine?

A. A stovetop espresso maker uses between 1-1 1/2 bars of pressure. In contrast, an espresso tamper achieves between 5-10 bars of pressure when preparing espresso grounds for a machine. Because of that difference, stovetop espresso needs a coarser grind. While both produce a great shot of espresso, one may taste a bit more bold and rich than the other.

What’s the best stovetop espresso maker to buy?

Top stovetop espresso maker

bonVIVO Intenca Stovetop Espresso Maker

What you need to know: This stovetop espresso maker is a stunning kitchen accessory that also delivers top-notch espresso.

What you’ll love: The high-quality stainless steel ensures an even brew and easy clean-up. It’s suitable to use on all kinds of stovetops, including induction stoves. As far as stainless steel goes, it heats up relatively quickly. It comes in three different colors and two different capacities.

What you should consider: A few customers experienced issues with leaks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stovetop espresso maker for the money

IMUSA Aluminum Espresso Stovetop Coffeemaker

What you need to know: This lightweight aluminum stovetop espresso maker brews a great cup of espresso at a surprisingly affordable price.

What you’ll love: The aluminum build makes this pot durable and lightweight. The flip-up top and side-pour spout allow for spill-free pouring, too. It brews three small espresso cups.

What you should consider: Some customers noted that the capacity is three espresso cups, not three cups of coffee.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bialetti Moka Express

What you need to know: This classic stovetop espresso maker embodies its Italian heritage as the original moka espresso pot. It brews a high-quality cup in an easy-to-use device.

What you’ll love: The pot is suitable to use with all stovetops, although it will need an adapter to function properly on induction stovetops. This model brews three small espresso cups. All pieces detach easily for seamless rinsing and drying.

What you should consider: With a combined steel and aluminum construction, a few customers noticed some corrosion after frequent long-term use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

