Which white apron is best?

Whether you’re an amateur home cook or a seasoned professional, a white apron is the classic choice for protecting both a chef and their clothes. Kitchen aprons provide one more layer of clothing between you and dangerous hot liquids, allowing you to focus more on the tasks at hand. The best white apron makes everyone look like a pro in the kitchen.

If you want to choose what the professionals use, the durable Chef Works Unisex Berkeley Chef’s Bib Apron is the way to go.

What to know before you buy a white apron

Style of apron

Kitchen aprons come in a variety of styles, including:

Serving: Servers wear aprons that are tied around the waist and reach to mid-thigh.

Bistro: These are similar to serving aprons but reach to the mid-shin.

Chef-style: Chef-style aprons feature a bib. They tie around the waist and reach to the knee.

Cobbler: This type of apron wraps around the front and back of the body and includes a bib. They're less common in the kitchen.

Dishwasher: These knee-length aprons are water-resistant.

Disposable: Disposable aprons can come in any of the above styles and are single-use.

The apron you select should be suited to the job you’re looking to perform in the kitchen.

Size

One-size-fits-all aprons don’t always fulfill that promise. Consider looking for a white apron with adjustable straps and buckles to better tailor the fit to you.

Waterproofing

Waterproof aprons are great if you’re working in mostly wet conditions, but they can get very hot to wear. Additionally, if you only use an apron casually in your home kitchen, waterproofing generally isn’t necessary and is an added expense.

What to look for in a quality white apron

Durable

Disposable white aprons notwithstanding, you’ll want your kitchen apron to be durable and able to handle whatever you throw at it. This means seeking out high-quality materials that last, including heavy cotton, cotton/polyester blends and linen (or linen blends). Other fabrics like neoprene and vinyl are waterproof, so if that’s a concern, look for those.

Stain-resistant

Consider the fact that you’ll wipe your hands on your apron every time you cook and choose your fabrics accordingly. Some fabrics resist stains better than others, but you can also purchase treated fabrics for additional protection.

Adjustable straps

For bib aprons, the strap around your neck should either feature a buckle or suspenders for easy adjustment or ties to personalize the fit to you. All other aprons should have ties around the waist that are long enough to accommodate cooks of every size.

Pockets

Extra pockets are always welcome while cooking. Some white aprons may have at least one pocket and may feature a pouch style pocket across the front.

Loop for headphones

These days, headphones are common in the kitchen. Look for a bib apron with a headphone loop to keep chords in check. Obviously, this feature is less important if you use wireless headphones.

How much you can expect to spend on a white apron

You can get an inexpensive white apron for right around $10. If you’re looking for a premium or more durable option, expect to spend $30 or more.

White apron FAQ

How do you keep a white apron clean?

A. This depends on the fabric of your apron. In general, cotton and polyester cotton blends can be machine-washed. Depending on the type of stain, use hot water and detergent. You can also use bleach on some aprons, but check the care instructions for your specific apron to be sure.

Consider pre-treating stains with a dedicated detergent for this purpose. Before tossing your apron in the dryer, make sure the stains are gone. Otherwise, the heat of the dryer will set them in the fabric permanently. Linen and linen blends may require dry cleaning.

Should your apron be tightly or loosely tied?

A. Neither. You’re looking for the Goldilocks fit: not too loose and not too tight. Your apron should feel comfortable and fit close to your body without being tight, but a loosely tied apron can get caught on things in the kitchen and become hazardous.

What are the best white aprons to buy?

Top white apron

Chef Works Unisex Berkeley Chef’s Bib Apron

What you need to know: This durable, heavy-duty white apron is great for dedicated chefs and home cooks alike.

What you’ll love: This 100% cotton bib apron features a chest and right hip pocket. Adjustable suspenders cross in the back. There’s a tie around the waist. The knee length protects clothes. This is the brand professional chefs choose.

What you should consider: Some cooks didn’t love the suspenders and preferred a neck with ties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white apron for money

Aunt Martha’s Cotton Kitchen White Apron

What you need to know: This is a simple, no-frills white cotton apron.

What you’ll love: Durable white cotton is great for everyday use in the kitchen. This bib apron is simple and the fabric is stain-resistant. It ties easily in the back.

What you should consider: The neck isn’t adjustable, and there are no pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Uncommon Threads Unisex Waist Server Apron

What you need to know: This durable serving apron is the choice of professionals.

What you’ll love: It’s made of a polyester and cotton blend that’s heavy on the polyester (65%) to resist stains and clean up easily in a washing machine. It has a long tie closure around the waist and three front pockets to hold everything you need.

What you should consider: It only comes to mid-thigh, so if you need more protection, choose the longer bistro lengths.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

