Which reusable lint roller is best?

Lint rollers are great for picking up the hair, fur and other debris that cover fabric, but they can be so wasteful. A reusable roller can clean up your upholstery without having to throw away all of the extra paper. Simply run it along your furniture or clothing to collect the mess without the waste.

If you’re interested in an eco-friendly alternative to removing hair from your furniture, the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a reusable lint roller

There are three types of reusable lint roller.

Sticky: From the double-sided tape wrapped around your hand hack, sticky reusable rollers were born. They are made of plastic and can be used to pick up hair and fur all over your home. Simply roll it over your fabric just like any other lint roller to pick up dog hair and other debris.

Some of the most common reusable lint rollers are made with a micro bristle material. They look like a hair brush without teeth. Where you would normally see prongs, there is a red fabric that can be rubbed on any furniture or clothing to remove lint and hair. Stroke the area a few times to remove the mess, then take it from the brush with your hand. Rubber: Whether by accident or on purpose, you have probably discovered that rubber grabs hair — so well, it may pull it out of the skin. The good thing is this painful realization has been turned into another potential way to clear fur and hair. Rubber lint brushes pick up hair quickly and ball it to be easily disposed of.

What to look for in a quality reusable lint roller

Durability

A reusable roller should be strong and sturdy enough to clean your upholstery or clothing many times. Often fur or hair can get wedged into fabric and needs extra effort to remove it. Your roller should be able to make enough passes to remove the mess without falling apart or becoming worn too quickly.

User-friendly

Quality multi-use rollers are easy to operate. You clean up lint, fur, pilled fabric and other debris with the ease of a brush stroke. They are uncomplicated in structure, often looking like a brush or scraper without the teeth. Simply swipe a reusable lint roller over any furniture or clothing to remove unwanted hair.

Cleans off easily

The hair your roller picks up must be disposed of. Some rollers collect lint automatically in a section you can dump out, while others have an attachment to remove gathered hair. Brush-style rollers with micro bristles are cleaned off by rubbing the palm along them to gather the fur and lint before reuse.

How much you can expect to spend on a reusable lint roller

Spend anywhere from $5-$25 on a reusable lint roller.

Reusable lint roller FAQ

Will it damage clothing or upholstery?

A. No, all lint rollers do is pick up excess fur, lint or dirt from an item. They do not snag fabric or leave residue behind.

Is it worth the money?

A. Yes, reusable lint rollers offer an eco-friendly way to remove unwanted hair from your clothing and upholstery.

Will it remove pet hair?

A. Absolutely. These rollers were created with pet lovers in mind and remove all kinds of fur.

What’s the best reusable lint roller to buy?

Top reusable lint roller

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

What you need to know: This multi-surface, multi-use product is easy to reuse and clean out.

What you’ll love: Rub it back and forth to collect fur and lint from furniture, blankets and many cloth items. Just press the release button to open and empty the waste compartment.

What you should consider: Users have reported that after using this roller regularly, it gets worn and doesn’t pick up fur as well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top reusable lint roller for the money

Evercare Magik Lint Remover

What you need to know: This double-sided lint brush gets twice the use and cleans debris up easily from furniture.

What you’ll love: It removes debris from clothes, furniture and bedding. It lasts twice as long with two sides of fur clearing fabric and can be used by both hands. Its simple, handy design makes it ideal to store in any drawer or furniture pocket.

What you should consider: Some customers say it’s not as quick at removing hair as throwaway lint rollers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oxo Good Grips Furlifter

What you need to know: You can store this reusable, self-cleaning roller in its own cleaning piece.

What you’ll love: It empties easily after picking up fur and lint from your furniture or clothing. Simply dump the base’s contents and use it again to clean up your house.

What you should consider: Some report that the red felt can get worn and will need to be replaced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

