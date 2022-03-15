Which summer wreaths are best?

Nothing adds curb appeal to your home like a well-tended, visually appealing entrance. One quick and easy way to spruce up your door is to add a beautiful wreath. Most of us have an option or two for the holidays, but warmer months call for something different. If you’re looking for a bright, all-purpose summer wreath, Nearly Natural 24-Inch Mixed Peony Wreath is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a summer wreath

Colorfastness

If your front door gets direct sunlight, particularly during the middle of the day, consider a wreath’s colorfastness. This is less of a concern during winter months but is more of a factor when choosing a summer wreath, when the sun’s rays are at their most potent. Fabric flowers, a popular choice in summer wreaths, tend to fade in direct summer sunlight. If you’re concerned about that, opt for white flowers that won’t fade as quickly, or for a themed wreath (such as a nautical wreath with shells and starfish) that stays away from fabric that can easily fade.

Measure your door

You’ll want your wreath to be the focal point of your front door without looking like it’s gobbling it up. A good rule of thumb is to make sure there are 6 inches on both sides of the wreath at its widest point. This means that for a standard 36-inch door, you need a 24- to 26-inch wreath. Any smaller than that and it can look undersized for the area. You can go slightly bigger if that’s to your liking, but be sure to leave at least 2 inches on either side.

Hanging hardware

Part of making sure the wreath looks great is to get a wreath hanger that complements your door and its hardware. For a door with brushed nickel accents, get a nickel or silver-toned wreath hanger. Because wreath hangers can creep left or right on doors that are used often, use a narrow piece of duct tape to hold the wreath holder to the top of the door so it stays centered.

What to look for in a quality summer wreath

Play with the color wheel

Summer is a time of blooms in a profusion of colors, and that’s also true of the selection of summer wreath colors. When choosing the perfect color, consider your door and its surrounding area. One effective way to choose your wreath’s color is to look at the color wheel and locate your door color on it, then look opposite it for its complementary color. Using this technique, you’d choose an orange wreath for a blue door, a purple wreath for a yellow door or a red one for a green door. For a different, subtle look, go monochromatic and play with shades instead, like buying a light blue wreath for a dark blue door.

Keep it general

One nice thing about a summer wreath is that it doesn’t need to be replaced as often as the styles of fall and winter. If you pick a generically summer-inspired, bright wreath, you should be able to leave it on your door from around April until it’s time for your fall look. Some people choose to do a quick swap for a Fourth of July wreath, but once that’s over, you can go back to your summer wreath.

Shape and location

If you’re looking to add a little fun to your front door, opt for a door hanging that isn’t round. A bucket (with a flat back) full of flowers or a spray of faux greenery are a great way to add summer fun to your door. Don’t forget that wreaths aren’t just for front doors, either. Hang small floral wreaths on kitchen cabinets or on your patio to keep all your spaces summer-ready.

How much you can expect to spend on a summer wreath

You can buy an inexpensive artificial flower wreath for about $20, while a more elaborate one can run upwards of $100.

Summer wreath FAQ

How can I make my wreath last longer?

A. If you can, keep your wreath out of direct sunlight and rain. If it isn’t possible to keep the wreath dry (for example, if there is no overhang above your front door), then either bring the wreath in during rain and snow or dry it with a blow dryer on cool after it’s stopped raining. If you live in a buggy area, consider spraying a bug repellent on the wreath. When it comes time to put your wreath away, be sure it’s completely dry before putting it in storage.

Can I add decorations to my summer wreath?

A. Sprucing up your wreath can be a DIY project. Buy some floral wire and attach additional artificial flowers, small decorations or mementos. (Floral wire is preferable to hot glue because the glue can melt in the sun). Some people like to add a small sachet with potpourri in a scent they love so you and your guests can catch a whiff of it every time you come in the house.

What’s the best summer wreath to buy?

Top summer wreath

Nearly Natural 24-Inch Mixed Peony Wreath

What you need to know: Lifelike blooms and vibrant greenery make this wreath pop with exuberant yellows and dark, lush greens.

What you’ll love: The selection of cream, yellow and peach blooms framed in dark greenery make this look like a florist’s arrangement.

What you should consider: The intricate flowers make this a challenge to dust, so take your time wiping it down carefully and keep it out of the rain, if possible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top summer wreath for the money

Cloris Art 22-Inch Magnolia and Hydrangea Summer Wreath

What you need to know: This inexpensive, joyful wreath will bring a splash of summer anywhere it’s placed.

What you’ll love: The colors are gorgeous, with red blooms that add a pop of color without being overpowering.

What you should consider: At 22 inches, it’s on the smaller size for a standard-sized door.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EverBlooming Original Bright Tulip Wreath

What you need to know: This is a great choice if you want to break the mold and have some fun with your front door look.

What you’ll love: Consider this bucket of faux tulips hanging from a bright green silk-like ribbon. The colors draw attention and add mirth to even the most drab entrance.

What you should consider: The metal of the bucket can rattle and even rub the paint on your front door — use a small loop of duct tape to keep the bottom from banging when the door is opened and closed.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

