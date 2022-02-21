Best outdoor throw pillow

Throw pillows received their name due to their ability to be thrown onto a piece of furniture.

Which outdoor throw pillow is best?

Throw pillows are made with variations of color, shape, texture and pattern and enhance the aesthetic of your space. They are for comfort and to make a piece of furniture look cozier. If you are looking for a supportive pillow used both indoor and outdoor, the Lark Manor Hetrick Come and Sit with Me Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Pillow is a top choice that features a clever quote.

What to know before you buy an outdoor throw pillow

Size

They need to be proportionate to where you place them and vary in size from other decorative pillows that you have. It is common for differentiating sizes to be placed on one piece of furniture. Throw pillows are typically smaller, and their dimensions are listed in the product description.

Fill

If a pillow is filled correctly, there will be no sagging or gaps. It should be filled just enough for comfort but not filled to the point of stiffness. Common fill materials for outdoor pillows include cotton, foam and down feathers.

Cover

If you see the word “insert” in the description, this means that it does not come with a cover. Most can be left without a cover and allow you to purchase a cover separately based on preference. If the insert is durable enough for outside use, it will be machine washable along with the cover.

Set

Some are sold in sets of two or four and vary in size. The product’s title tells you how many pillows are included in your purchase. You can typically purchase smaller pillows in greater numbers.

What to look for in a quality outdoor throw pillow

UV-resistance

Keeping it on an outdoor patio set could cause it to fade with the sun. Those that are resistant to UV rays help retain color and last longer.

Lightweight

The best throw pillows are lightweight, making them easy to transport from one piece of furniture to the next and from inside the house to the outside conveniently.

Mold-resistance

When penetrated by weather, it is easy for fabrics to gather mold and bacteria depending on your climate and the air’s moisture. Pillows that are mold-resistant fight against fungal growth and look cleaner.

Color

The color should match all the colors of other pillows and your patio furniture. The best products give you options to choose from that are best suited for your space.

Water-resistance

Water-resistance is an essential feature if your patio is not enclosed and the pillow is exposed to all of the elements. This also comes in handy if someone spills water or any other liquid on it.

Texture

Variation of texture is one way to make a room look full while displaying minimal pillows.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor throw pillow

Outdoor throw pillows are priced anywhere from $15-$50 depending on the material, size, brand and resistance to outdoor elements.

Tips

When designing a patio setting, put the larger pillows towards the outside of the couch.

Make sure it features high-quality zippers so that the contents do not fall out.

Do not use throw pillows meant for inside use on your outdoor patio.

Outdoor throw pillow FAQ

What is a popular outdoor color palette?

A. A lot of earthy colors are used for patios, such as browns, greens, blues and more. Tonal variations of these colors with multiple pillows are common and determine the color palette.

Where can I put the throw pillows?

A. They can be put on the couch, chair, bed and any other piece of lounging furniture. Some are put on shelves with other decor strictly for design purposes.

What are popular pillow shapes?

A. Circles, rectangles and squares are commonly displayed shapes.

Are throw pillows and cushions the same?

A. No. A cushion is a pillow that is part of the furniture, while throw pillows are an addition. For example, the part of the couch that you sit on is called the cushion and is purchased with the couch.

Can you use a throw pillow for joint support?

A. When placed behind your neck and lower back, they support your joints while you lounge. If you have pain in a certain area, place the pillow behind it for added comfort.

What’s the best outdoor throw pillow to buy?

Top outdoor throw pillow

Lark Manor Hetrick Come and Sit with Me Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Pillow

What you need to know: It comes in multiple colors, is versatile to your environment, and is resistant to mildew and water.

What you’ll love: It provides support for the lower back and is sized to fit all patio furniture. It includes a cozy saying that adds to the aesthetic of a space.

What you should consider: It sags down in the middle, and some colors are different than they appear on the website. You cannot remove the cover, and it requires dry cleaning.

Where to buy: Wayfair

Top outdoor throw pillow for the money

Otostar Waterproof Throw Pillow Inserts

What you need to know: They are plush, lightweight, come in a set of four and are resistant to water.

What you’ll love: They are machine washable, made with compression technology to keep it fluffy and filled with breathable cotton. The zipper securely keeps the contents packed.

What you should consider: They do not come with pillow covers and are made with thin fabric. Some have noticed that they lose quality in contact with water.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Arden Selections Leala Texture Square Outdoor Throw Pillow

What you need to know: They come in many colors and are resistant to UV radiation and water.

What you’ll love: They come in a set of two pillows that keep their shape and are made with comfortable material. It is fade-resistant, lightweight and is available in various patterns.

What you should consider: The pillows are small and stiff.

Where to buy: Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.