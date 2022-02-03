Best bedroom wall art

Buying prints that are already framed saves the hassle of mounting and framing them, though it’s usually cheaper to do it yourself.

Which bedroom wall art is best?

The right bedroom wall art can tie a room together and turn it from drab to Instagrammable with little effort. The trouble is finding the ideal art for your space.

There’s no single right piece of art for your bedroom — everyone has different tastes and your existing decor may also influence your choice. However, knowing what you want from your wall art will help you get started. The Wood World Map Newline Wood Wall Art is our top choice for those looking for something other than a print.

What to know before you buy bedroom wall art

Types of wall art

When you think of wall art, you might picture a canvas or a framed print or painting, but wall art can take many forms. You can buy sculptural pieces made from metal or wood, wall hangings or other textiles, and you can display plates, woven baskets or other objects that might not traditionally be considered art.

Style or subject

This is where your preference comes into play. Do you prefer photography and hyper realistic art or abstract pieces? Perhaps you’re a fan of the impressionists or you might like cute cartoon-style illustrations. Then you have subject matter, which can be anything from people and animals to still lives to geometric forms. Whatever you like, there’s a piece of art for you. Of course, choosing can be difficult if you’re not sure what you like.

Size

Consider what size you’d like your piece of bedroom wall art to be. Do you want something compact or a huge statement piece? If it needs framing, think about whether you can find an appropriately sized frame and want a mat around the border.

What to look for in quality bedroom wall art

Archival ink

Archival ink is designed to be long-lasting and not fade significantly over the years. If you’re buying a high-quality print, see if it’s been printed using archival ink so that it will stand the test of time.

Frame

If you’re buying a framed print, consider the color or wood finish of the frame, plus whether the pane is made from glass or a quality acrylic such as plexiglass or Perspex. Plexiglass is cheaper and lighter than glass and is shatterproof, but glass offers greater clarity and can’t be scratched or scuffed.

Of course, if your print doesn’t come framed, you can choose your own picture frame and frame it yourself. This takes more effort but gives you a free choice over frame color and mounting options.

Limited-edition prints

Limited-edition prints from popular artists can appreciate in value over time, just like original artwork. If you want to invest in art but you don’t have the budget for originals, this is a good compromise. These prints are usually signed and hand numbered.

How much you can expect to spend on bedroom wall art

An average piece of bedroom wall art costs from $10 for an unframed print to $300 for a large framed print or a sculptural piece made from metal or wood. Of course, you can spend significantly more on original artworks or signed, numbered prints from popular artists.

Bedroom wall art FAQ

How do you hang bedroom wall art?

A. Traditionally, people hang wall art using a picture hook or a nail in the wall, but Command Strips, which use an adhesive that won’t harm walls, are a great alternative for people living in rented properties. They’re also great for people who aren’t sure about positioning and want the freedom to move their art without leaving holes in the wall.

Wall art that can’t be hung in a conventional way is likely to come with mounting hardware, but you needn’t worry about this when buying a framed print or canvas.

Where should you position bedroom wall art?

A. This is entirely up to you, and the best answer is likely to vary depending on room size and layout. Above the bed is a fairly common option, whether you choose to display one large piece of wall art or several smaller pieces lined up symmetrically or in an irregular gallery formation. However, this won’t work for all room layouts, so consider your bedroom and where it makes sense to hang artwork.

What’s the best bedroom wall art to buy?

Top bedroom wall art

Wood World Map Newline Wood Wall Art

What you need to know: An excellent choice for people who love the rustic look or want to add texture to their bedroom decor.

What you’ll love: This piece is varnished with a gorgeous deep walnut stain. It’s perfect for anyone who doesn’t want a standard print or painting. The hanging apparatus is already attached and it comes with a nail to put in your wall.

What you should consider: It’s not suitable for renters who aren’t allowed to use nails to hang art.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top bedroom wall art for the money

Mister Arthurious First Edition Book Cover Art Print

What you need to know: These book cover prints are perfect for literature lovers and reasonably priced considering they come framed.

What you’ll love: You can choose a range of book cover prints from various pieces of classic literature. Each print comes in an attractive birch frame. They’re made in New York City.

What you should consider: Some buyers expected a more weathered look to the prints.

Where to buy: Sold by Uncommon Goods

Worth checking out

Anna Branning & Mara Murphy Birds and Blooms Art

What you need to know: Perfect for buyers proud of their home state, each print features the state bird and state flower of a particular state.

What you’ll love: The artwork is attractive, with a vintage look. Prints come framed and ready to hang, with a choice of three frame finishes. They’re printed using archival ink so they shouldn’t fade over the years.

What you should consider: A small number of buyers complained about the quality of the frames, but most are satisfied.

Where to buy: Sold by Uncommon Goods

