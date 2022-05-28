Get more than pots and pans for your big day with these unique registry ideas

Planning a wedding is certainly exciting, but it can also be pretty stressful. Fortunately, there’s one task that’s usually nothing but fun: choosing items for your gift registry.

We all know about the practical items that wind up on most wedding registries — flatware, china sets, cookware and bedding, just to name a few. However, if you’re already sharing a home with your partner, you may not need those basics. Even if you need some essentials, it’s still a good idea to include some off-beat items on your registry.

Not sure how to choose the best items for your registry? Check out these product recommendations for cool items you’ll be happy to unwrap after the ceremony — and some general tips for finding the best gifts for your registry.

How does a wedding registry work?

The traditional way to set up a wedding registry is to visit the retail stores you want items from and create one or multiple registries. However, these days, you can find sites online that let you set up a single registry across multiple stores. That obviously saves time, but these universal registries also make it easy to ask for other gifts, such as cash, gift cards or charity donations. It’s also easier for your loved ones because they can shop from one place.

How to choose items for your wedding registry

Register for enough gifts

If you’re wondering how many gifts to add to your registry, don’t just consider the number on your guest list. You should have plenty of choices on your list so your loved ones have multiple options when shopping. Aim to have two gifts for each guest on your registry.

Select items for various budgets

While some guests on your list may want to splurge for your big day, others may be on a tighter budget. Make sure your registry includes gifts that range from $25 to $200-plus.

Don’t feel greedy for adding one or two luxury items. Big-ticket gifts can be an excellent option for loved ones who want to go in on a group present.

Do an inventory of what you have

If you and your partner are living together before the big day, you’ve probably already set up a home with essentials like cookware and flatware, so you may not want to include those items on your registry. On the other hand, couples who aren’t living together yet may appreciate the opportunity to choose these items together, making them perfect registry additions.

Even if you and your partner already have a home together, there may be some basics you’ll want to include. For example, if you currently have a coffee maker but want to upgrade, you might consider adding an espresso machine to your registry.

Be honest about what you want

Many classic wedding gifts usually make their way onto registries, such as china sets, crystal champagne flutes and linen sets. While those items make lovely gifts, they may not necessarily be the best options for you. On the other hand, nontraditional items like outdoor gear may be right up your alley.

Cool items for your registry

Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker

Have ice cream date nights at home with this fun soft serve maker. It can make up to 1.5 quarts of ice cream at a time and has containers that dispense mix-ins, such as sprinkles or mini chocolate chips. It also has a convenient ice cream cone holder.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Macy’s

The North Face Eco Trail 2 Tent

This durable, eco-friendly tent is perfect for romantic camping trips. It has two doors for easy access and is made from fully recycled materials, including polyester ripstop.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Happily Ever After Platter

This adorable ceramic platter memorializes your special day. It features a hand-painted design with a couple dancing in the center and can be personalized with both your names and your wedding date.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

AeroGarden Farm 24Basic

This compact hydroponic garden lets you grow your favorite herbs and vegetables indoors. It has a fully customizable LED grow light and an associated app that lets you control the garden’s settings from your smartphone or tablet.

Sold by Amazon

Cards Against Humanity

Have the perfect activity for dinner parties and casual gatherings with this humorous card game. It comes with 600 cards, including 100 question cards and 500 answer cards, so you can play it repeatedly.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

Brew hot and cold coffee, as well as tea, with this convenient coffee maker. It can make cold brew in as little as 10 minutes and has separate coffee and tea baskets to keep the flavors pure. You can also choose from five brew styles to get the flavor just right.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Go Pet Club Cat Tree

Help your furry friend feel more at home after your wedding with this multi-level cat tree. It has cubby holes, ladders and multiple scratching posts covered with natural sisal. It’s an ideal choice for older cats, heavier cats and multiple cats.

Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Enjoy cozy breakfasts at home with this sandwich maker that can make two servings at a time. It takes just five minutes to prepare the sandwiches and features removable, dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Karaoke USA Portable Karaoke System

Be ready for any party with this entertaining karaoke machine. It plays traditional karaoke CDs and DVDs but can also connect to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. You can even record voice and music mixes as MP3 files.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven

This portable pizza oven lets you have pizza night right in your own backyard. It has a 15,000-Btu burner to cook pizza in just five minutes and allows you to add wood chips to provide classic wood-fired flavor.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Love + Magic Print by Adrienne Vita

This lovely artwork by Adrienne Vita depicts a couple in love holding hands, making it a perfect gift for your big day. It is available both framed and unframed and is printed on acid-free paper, so it won’t yellow or fade.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

