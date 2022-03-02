Which SkullCandy headphones are best?

Investing in a high-quality pair of headphones can change the way you listen to music by improving both sound quality and clarity. SkullCandy headphones have been a popular, best-selling brand for years, and for good reason. Their headphones are durable, relatively affordable and produce professional-sounding audio.

Before making your final decision, you’ll want to narrow down your choices by reviewing some important features and styles that SkullCandy headphones have to offer. If you’re in the market for premium-quality headphones that won’t break the bank, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are a great choice.

What to know before you buy SkullCandy headphones

The two main components to consider when purchasing SkullCandy headphones are the style/fit and your preferred connection method. For further information, check out the SkullCandy headphones buying guide from BestReviews.

In-ear vs. on-ear vs. over-ear

In-ear headphones

Sometimes referred to as earbuds, this style of headphone actually fits partially inside your ear canal using soft rubber tips. These are often the smallest options available, making them great for travel.

On-ear headphones

Larger than in-ear models, on-ear headphones rest on the outside of your ear and usually feature a band connecting the two sides. This style is comfortable and sometimes available in foldable models, making them easy to pack and store.

Over-ear headphones

Over-ear headphones are the largest of the three styles and fully cover the ear, creating a natural noise-canceling seal. While they are slightly less portable, over-ear models offer superior sound quality.

Wired vs. wireless connection

Wired headphones are the classic style, using a cable to connect your headphones to your device. This allows for better audio quality and continuous use without having to worry about your battery running out of juice.

Wireless options may produce slightly lower sound quality, though for most casual users, it won’t make a huge difference. The main benefit of wireless headphones is the freedom they provide, especially when exercising or listening to music while out on a walk. By using a Bluetooth connection, you can connect to a variety of devices, even if they don’t have a headphone jack.

You can find some SkullCandy models that can utilize both forms of connectivity, so you can choose the style that works best for your specific activity.

What to look for in quality SkullCandy headphones

Portability

The best SkullCandy headphones will be easy to bring along while traveling by plane, car, bus or other transportation method. Look for models that can fold or collapse for easy packing. Some SkullCandy headphones will even include a storage case, which in the case of SkullCandy wireless earbuds, also serves as the charging port.

Noise cancellation

While SkullCandy headphones are great at providing clear and distortion-free sound, they can also help block out background noises. Noise-cancellation properties come in handy when you want to hear your favorite song or focus on a podcast or audiobook without disruption, especially on a plane or public transportation.

Battery life

Battery life will only apply to those using wireless headphones, as they will need to be charged to function properly. You can find SkullCandy models featuring varying battery lifespans, with some sporting a 6-hour battery life and others a 40-hour lifespan per charge. It should also be noted that a high audio volume will affect battery levels.

Design

For those who enjoy unique and fun colors or patterns, SkullCandy is known for having a wide array of design options from which to choose. While there are plenty of neutral options such as black, gray and white, there are also brighter blue, green, purple, pink and other colors to suit your style.

Tech features

Headphones that sport a microphone are convenient for making hands-free phone calls or video calls. You should also look for models that allow you to adjust the volume settings directly on the headphones themselves.

Certain SkullCandy headphones can even be paired with an accompanying app that allows you to adjust and personalize the audio output based on your personal preferences.

How much you can expect to spend on SkullCandy headphones

Inexpensive in-ear and on-ear models can cost as little as $20, with others ranging up to $100. Higher-end over-ear headphones with extra features can cost anywhere from $100-$320.

SkullCandy headphones FAQ

Are SkullCandy headphones waterproof?

A. Some SkullCandy headphones will be listed as either waterproof or water-resistant. If you plan on using your headphones in wet conditions, look for models that feature an IPX4 rating or higher.

What is considered a safe volume level for headphones?

A. When listening to music or other audio for prolonged periods, it is recommended to keep your volume within the 60- to 85-decibel range. If listening at a higher volume, you should try to reduce your exposure time.

What are the best SkullCandy headphones to buy?

Top SkullCandy headphones

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphone

What you need to know: These headphones offer high-end performance for those who want a premium listening experience.

What you’ll love: The 40-hour battery life means you won’t run out of charge often, while the individual sound profile customization feature lets you tailor the bass, mid and treble to your liking.

What you should consider: The headband cushioning could be improved for better overall comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top SkullCandy headphones for the money

Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

What you need to know: The Indy Evo is a compact pair of wireless headphones with impressive audio quality.

What you’ll love: By using a sweat- and water-resistant design and secure in-ear fit, these wireless headphones are great for exercise or hands-free use in all types of conditions. They also feature three distinct EQ modes.

What you should consider: These do not provide the best noise cancellation when compared to over-ear models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skullcandy Riff Wireless On-Ear Headphone

What you need to know: The Riff on-ear headphones are affordable, reliable and comfortable enough to wear for long periods.

What you’ll love: Great for everyday use, these wireless headphones easily fold for optimal storage and sport a convenient rapid-charge feature for times when your battery is running low and you’re short on time.

What you should consider: Some users felt that the noise isolation was slightly lacking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

