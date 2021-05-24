Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
BestReviews
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Virginia Elections
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Start your holiday shopping now or risk items being out of stock, experts say
Video
Here are several convenient ways to keep a digital copy of your vaccination card on your phone
Video
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or UScellular? Map shows which cell provider gives your area best coverage
Ivermectin: Horse deworming tablets dangerous for humans and not approved COVID-19 treatment
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Countdown to Kickoff
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Hoops in the DVM
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Test Prep
The best ACT prep book 2021
The best PSAT prep book for 2021
How to study for the SAT
Best SAT prep book 2021
Trending Stories
Police investigating multi-victim shooting in Prince George’s County
Video
Parents react to Washington County Public Schools updated COVID safety protocols
Video
Most Virginia utilities can resume service shut offs soon; New debt forgiveness funding available
Video
31-Year-Old Man Pleads Guilty To Sex With 13-Year-Old Girl
Video
Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent poised for a big season ahead
Video