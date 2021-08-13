Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
BestReviews
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Virginia Elections
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Update: Four people shot at Germantown recreation center
Governors across U.S. open their states to Afghan refugees
Video
When should you get your flu shot? Protecting yourself for flu season during the COVID pandemic
Montgomery County Police asking for public help in identifying suspects from Bethesda car theft
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Countdown to Kickoff
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Hoops in the DVM
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Parenting
Summer’s almost over, don’t miss these deals on back-to-school essentials for K-12
Trending Stories
Berkeley County Sheriff Harmon teams up with WVU Medicine on I-81 anti-speeding initiative
Video
Shenandoah University releases temporary COVID-19 protocols for fall
Video
Two found shot and killed in separate incidents minutes apart from each other in D.C.
Woman dies after car crashes into Frederick home
Video
Final goodbye to fallen firefighter Captain Josh Laird
Video