Which shower curtain set with a rug is best?

When decorating a bathroom, a durable shower curtain and matching rug are a great way to bring out your style and protect the walls and floor from water damage. The best shower curtain set with a rug is the Bokze Red Wine Glass Rose Shower Curtain Set. It’s romantic, tasteful and includes everything you need to finish off the room.

What to know before you buy shower curtain sets with a rug

Set pieces

Some sets come with additional pieces besides the shower curtain and rug, such as hooks or rings to hang the curtain or a toilet cushion. Sets also often include contoured rugs that go by the toilet and the bathtub. Typically, larger sets are more expensive but can cover more of the bathroom for a complete look.

Not all sets include a shower liner, so you will need to purchase this separately if the curtain is not waterproof, such as in the case of cloth ones. However, if the curtain consists of polyvinyl chloride or PEVA, it will double as a liner since these materials are waterproof.

Rug characteristics

Bath mats and rugs have certain features that make showering or bathing much more relaxing, comfortable and safe. For example, if the shower curtain set includes a rug that goes just outside the tub, it can capture any excess water and give you a way to dry your feet while toweling off.

Most bath rugs have a non-slip underside that keeps the rug in place and reduces the chance of falling when stepping out of the shower. This is an essential feature, especially if you have a taller bathtub or don’t have the best balance.

Another key aspect of bath rugs is texture, which varies from soft and plushy to firm or rough. The latter texture can help prevent slipping when you step on the rug, while softer rugs are more comfortable for bare feet.

Finally, choose a rug that reliably picks up water without absorbing so much of it that it easily becomes cold or never dries. Even though the shower curtain should keep most water from escaping the tub, the rug should be able to pick up any slack with ease.

Hooks or rings

Most shower curtains feature perforated holes or small grommets designed to have hooks or rings go through them so you can hang them up. Many sets will include hooks or rings that come in a wide range of colors, designs, shapes and sizes.

The most common ring and hook colors are metallic, black, white or transparent. These colors look good with nearly anything, making them a great choice.

Some rings or hooks are more ornate, while others opt for a more practical or minimalistic design. Depending on the curtain, you might end up with reinforced holes that are strong enough to hold up both the curtain and a separate liner. At the same time, larger rings can handle a liner and a curtain, too.

The size of the rings and hooks included with your set matter, too, since you’ll need to purchase a separate shower rod if they’re too big or small. When in doubt, go with narrower rings or hooks that fit smaller holes.

What to look for in quality shower curtain sets with a rug

Material

Bath rugs usually consist of soft, natural or synthetic fabrics like cotton or polyester. These materials are generally durable, absorbent and you can wash them in the machine. Some rugs are microfiber, a soft variant of polyester or nylon, which is lightweight and strong.

Waterproof shower curtains and liners consist of vinyl, PEVA or PVC materials. Fabric curtains are usually polyester, cotton, microfiber, hemp, linen or canvas. The main downside of fabric is it’s not resistant to mold and does not dry quickly when wet. However, fabric curtains sometimes feature more design options than plastic ones.

Each item in the set, from the contoured rug to the shower curtain, will usually be made from the same materials.

Design

Since you’re looking at sets, the items included will most likely match one another in terms of color, style and design. For example, the curtain and rug could all be the same shade of blue or have the same floral or animal pattern or a similar texture. In some cases, the pattern will be printed digitally.

Some sets have specific themes ranging from minimalistic to romantic to highly detailed prints. These graphics can be realistic or cartoonish and exist across all items in the set.

Size

A standard shower curtain is usually between 70 and 72 inches wide, which is a few inches larger than most bathtubs. They’re also tall enough to hang inside the tub and keep water in without piling up at the bottom.

For the bath rug, there are a few options. Some sets feature a square bath mat approximately 20 by 30 inches. Other sets include longer, rectangular-shaped rugs, ideal for bigger bathrooms.

Cross-reference the dimensions of the shower curtain and any included bath rugs with the size of your tub and floor space. That way, you can ensure you’re getting something that fits well in your home.

How much you can expect to spend on shower curtain sets with a rug

On average, a quality shower curtain set with a rug will cost $20-$50. More elegantly designed or larger sets cost $50-$100.

Shower curtain sets with a rug FAQ

Are there any downsides to getting a plastic shower curtain?

A. PVC could have harmful chemicals. To be safe, choose a shower curtain that is either non-toxic or made from cloth.

What’s the best way to clean the entire set?

A. If you have a plastic shower curtain, wipe it down once a week with white distilled vinegar and water. For cloth curtains, add a cup of white vinegar and a few drops of liquid detergent to the washing machine and run it on a gentle cycle. Let it air dry. Wash the rugs separately in cold water using gentle laundry soap and tumble dry them on a low setting.

What are the best shower curtain sets with a rug to buy?

Top shower curtain set with a rug

Bokze Red Wine Glass Rose Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: This full set has a vivid aesthetic that’s highly realistic and brings a romantic charm to any modern bathroom.

What you’ll love: The set includes two rugs, a toilet cushion and a shower curtain. Each item has a digital print of two glasses of red wine, candles and roses. The curtains and rugs are absorbent and durable. The rugs are also anti-slip. There are 12 hooks included.

What you should consider: The mats are somewhat thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shower curtain set with a rug for the money

Reeple Ombre Shower Curtain Set with Rugs and Hooks

What you need to know: This minimalistic ombre shower curtain and rug set is great for anyone who wants something simple and relaxed.

What you’ll love: Constructed from polyester, this set comes in six different colors and fits standard bathrooms and tubs. Included are 12 metal hooks, a curtain and a matching non-slip mat. The shower curtain is also water-resistant and has a weighted bottom to keep it in place.

What you should consider: The rug is small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lavsils 4 Pcs Navy Blue Marble Bathroom Set

What you need to know: This beautifully designed shower curtain and rug set is a great choice for anyone who wants a modern aesthetic that stands out.

What you’ll love: Available in four ombre designs, the curtain consists of high-grade polyester that’s water-resistant. The set also includes a bath mat, toilet seat cushion and a rug that fits around the toilet.

What you should consider: The rugs are not very big.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.