Which gray shower curtains are best?

Choosing a shower curtain that suits your needs is vital, whether decorative, practical or both. Gray shower curtains offer a simple decorating option for many bathroom spaces, often drawing attention to other colors or designs in the room. Shower curtains can also prevent your bathroom floor from getting wet during showers, and add a little privacy.

The Voguease Gray Waffle Weave Shower Curtain comes with high-quality fabric, a simple snap-in liner and grommets, so you don’t need to buy hooks separately.

What to know before you buy a gray shower curtain

Curtains and liners

When buying a shower curtain, consider whether you’ll use it with a liner, as one or without one. You can find particular curtains made to be used as liners or on their own. Some shower curtains also include a snap-in liner, which is convenient for those wanting to buy a complete package. Others with added water-repellent qualities may not require a liner at all.

Securing a shower curtain

Hanging a shower curtain requires hooks, grommets or, less commonly, a rod sleeve. While many shower curtains require you to purchase hooks separately, those with grommets don’t need hooks. If you do have to buy hooks, they’re typically affordable. However, it might be worth upgrading to a curtain with grommets. In addition to hanging a shower curtain, many come with added anti-billowing qualities such as magnets to secure the curtain’s bottom to the tub.

Material

Shower curtains come in various materials, with a few being more common than others. The most common shower curtain materials include fabrics such as polyester, cotton, plastic and poly-cotton blends. While plastic shower curtains are the most affordable and water-repellent, many fabric shower curtains also offer coatings for water resistance or can be used alongside a plastic liner. Shower curtain materials can also affect how heavy they are and how difficult they are to move.

What to look for in a quality gray shower curtain

Size

Choosing an appropriately sized shower curtain can make or break your showering experience. The most common shower curtain size is 72 by 72 inches, though you can find them in various sizes. Curtains that are too small are prone to leaks and other functionality issues. Alternatively, those too long or wide can be clunky to handle. Choosing an adequately sized shower curtain may require some rough measurements and consideration about whether you plan to use a liner, multiple panels or other space-oriented factors.

Water-repellent

If you plan to use a liner, you may require a lower degree of water-repellent qualities for your shower curtain. Still, most shower curtains are made to repel water, with many including coated surfaces to help water run off more easily. While plastic offers the most water-repellent of curtain materials, the best water repellent is to use an interior liner and choose a water-repelling fabric for the external shower curtain.

Design pattern

Even gray shower curtains are available in plentiful design offerings, whether you want a solid color or an in-depth artistic design. When choosing a design for your shower curtain, it can also be helpful to consider surrounding rugs, towels, furniture and other decor.

How much you can expect to spend on a gray shower curtain

Cheap gray shower curtains can cost as little as $5. Expect to spend $10-$25 on midrange curtains and $70 or more on high-end ones.

Gray shower curtain FAQ

Can you buy a gray shower curtain and rug set?

A. Yes. If you want to up your bathroom’s matching game, you can find some complete sets offering bath mats or rugs and a shower curtain. However, most gray shower curtains are relatively easy to match with surrounding decor, no matter the shade or design.

Do gray shower curtains show moisture more than other colors?

A. Not necessarily. No matter their color, most high-quality shower curtains have moisture-repelling fabrics that won’t show moisture very much — especially when used with a liner.

What’s the best gray shower curtain to buy?

Top gray shower curtain

Voguease Gray Waffle Weave Shower Curtain with Snap-In Liner

What you need to know: This elegant waffle weave shower curtain is heavy-duty, and it also includes a snap-in liner and easy-to-use magnets on the bottom.

What you’ll love: It’s 71 by 74 inches, but it is also available in the following sizes: 54 by 80 inches and 71 by 86 inches. It comes with grommets that make hooks unnecessary. Besides gray, you can also buy this curtain in black, white or navy.

What you should consider: Some buyers found this shower curtain’s material a bit heavier than they preferred.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gray shower curtain for the money

N&Y Home Fabric Shower Curtain with Magnets

What you need to know: This is a simple shower curtain or liner for budget buyers, offering a solid gray color at 72 by 72 inches.

What you’ll love: It’s made from machine-washable polyester and includes easy-to-hang grommets on top. You can buy this curtain in two different shades of gray and 15 other colors, and sizes ranging from 36 to 84 inches wide.

What you should consider: Some found this curtain less waterproof than they had hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Madison Park Spa Waffle Weave Microfiber Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This 72 by 72-inch shower curtain is made from water-repelling polyester material and its striped gray design goes well with most styles.

What you’ll love: The fabric on this curtain is a soft microfiber, and it’s treated with a 3M Scotchguard treatment for added water resistance. You can buy this curtain in sizes up to 108 inches wide, with stripes in seven colors including gray, yellow, coral and taupe.

What you should consider: The waterproof treatment wore off after a while for some buyers, so this is best used with a liner. It also doesn’t come with hanging grommets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.