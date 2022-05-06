Which boho comforter set is best?

If you’re considering changing up the look of your bed, a boho comforter set is a bold choice. Bohemian style mixes loose and layered fabrics with new and old pieces. It also gives you the freedom to blend rich colors and textures to your liking. The rule is that there are no rules.

A top pick is the CozyTide Three-Piece Boho Comforter Set With Tassels, which is luxuriously soft and comes in green, white or taupe.

What to know before you buy a boho comforter set

Boho style defined

Boho, short for bohemian, erupted as a counterculture after the French Revolution. It evolved from low-income but often well-traveled artists who pieced together wardrobes from old, new and recycled items.

While the iconoclastically nomadic style derived from necessity, it has withstood the test of time and is still popular today. Contemporary boho design is considered chic at any price range, and you can add as much or as little of it to your decor as you want.

Care instructions

Many boho comforter sets feature delicate decorations such as braiding, tassels and lace, which can easily fall off or get damaged in your washing machine or dryer. Follow the included care instructions when you purchase your boho comforter set to ensure that it lasts and remains intact.

Included items

The average boho comforter set includes one comforter and two pillow shams. If you want more pieces, it would be a good idea to search for a bed in a bag boho comforter set. They typically include seven or more items, such as a sheet set, pillow shams and a comforter.

What to look for in a quality boho comforter set

Material types

When you pick out your boho comforter set, consider whether you are a hot or a cold sleeper. If you often get hot and toss blankets off your bed at night, you might want to reach for a lighter, natural fabric such as bamboo, cotton or linen. Go for thick wool, flannel or microfiber if you usually wake up cold and shivering.

Available sizes

Boho comforter sets are typically available in king, queen and full. However, some fantastic brands also carry less-common sizes, such as twin and California king.

Boho details

To ensure that you strike the right chord with the best boho comforter set, look for one that includes details such as loose layers, relaxed textures, macrame, braids, velvet, wrinkled linen, tassels and lace.

You also have the option to reach for a bold boho print. They are an eclectic blend that includes Eastern medallions, vintage paisley and rainbow patterns. You can also aim for retro designs of a sun setting over the hills or cacti under a mauve sky.

How much you can expect to spend on a boho comforter set

The cost of your boho comforter set will vary by brand, details, included items and material selection. Expect to pay around $60 for a synthetic material like microfiber and about $100 for a natural fabric such as cotton.

Boho comforter set FAQ

What accessories best complement a boho comforter set?

A. Nothing completes a boho comforter set better than signature accessories like tasseled throw pillows, vintage-inspired art and woven rugs.

What are the best boho colors?

A. The boho aesthetic is about mixing old and new items with worn patterns, faded colors and brand new retro prints. Feel free to stick to a monochromatic white, earth tones, rust, mauve, mustard, green, blue and pink.

What are other ways you can add a touch of boho to your entire home?

A. Add a touch of boho style to your home by picking up locally made figurines, art, baskets and textiles on your next global adventure — or at your local flea market. You can also add floor cushions to your family room, bamboo decorations around the house, floor plants and vintage furniture.

What’s the best boho comforter set to buy?

Top boho comforter set

CozyTide 3-Piece Boho Comforter Set With Tassels

What you need to know: This is the best boho comforter set if you are looking for simple monochrome bedding with a touch of macrame.

What you’ll love: This three-piece boho bedding set includes a comforter and two pillow shams that feature tasseled lining. Made from 100% cotton, it comes in three color options, and it is available in a king or a queen and is machine washable.

What you should consider: The manufacturer suggests the tassels are secure enough to withstand a dryer, but consider laying it flat to dry to ensure it lasts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top boho comforter set for the money

Luxlovery Boho Comforter Set With Two Pillowcases

What you need to know: This is an oversized boho comforter set with a relaxed look and feel.

What you’ll love: This boho bedding set includes a comforter and two pillowcases — made from super affordable, but still luxe, 100% microfiber. Pick from 16 colors in a twin, full, queen or king size. Machine wash cold, tumble dry on low heat.

What you should consider: While this synthetic microfiber boho comforter set is ultra-soft, it is not very breathable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wake In Cloud Medallion Three-Piece Boho Comforter Set

What you need to know: If you don’t want fussy tassels or loose, wrinkled bedding, try this solid boho comforter set that features a bold medallion print.

What you’ll love: This three-piece boho comforter set is available in twin, full, queen, king or California king. It features a large gray center medallion print — machine wash, cold and tumble dry on low. This 100% microfiber bedding is wrinkle and fade-resistant.

What you should consider: It is important to note that this set features a gray medallion design on only one side of the comforter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

