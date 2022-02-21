Best Living Proof dry shampoo

After application, you can use a hairdryer on low heat to work the dry shampoo through your hair and to add a little more texture.

Which Living Proof dry shampoos are best?

Most experts will tell you that washing your hair every day isn’t necessary. In fact, washing your hair on a daily basis can actually dry out your scalp and remove the natural moisture that makes your hair soft, silky and easy to style. Instead, stylists recommend dry shampoo because it cleans your hair without water.

Living Proof is a popular shampoo brand that focuses on cruelty-free products. For an effective dry shampoo that leaves your hair feeling fresh and rejuvenated, Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo is the top pick.

What to know before you buy Living Proof dry shampoo

How dry shampoo works

Unlike traditional shampoo, which requires the presence of water, dry shampoo contains starches and other ingredients that absorb oil so your hair looks clean even though it hasn’t technically been washed. Most dry shampoos also have ingredients that give your hair extra volume so it doesn’t look dull and lifeless in between washes.

Reasons to use dry shampoo

Washing your hair can make color treatments fade fast. Dry shampoo is a way to clean your hair while simultaneously increasing the longevity of color.

As with traditional shampoo, dry shampoo is typically formulated with a pleasant scent so your hair always smells fresh and clean.

Many dry shampoos are packaged in aerosol spray canisters, providing quick and thorough application without the mess of liquid shampoo.

Living Proof dry shampoo is formulated to give your hair volume and texture, making it better-suited for styling.

If you’re traveling, camping or simply too busy to wash your hair, applying dry shampoo can make your hair look and feel clean even if you aren’t near a water source.

Instructions

Although the exact instructions will depend on the product, most Living Proof dry shampoos recommend holding the spray canister around 6 to 10 inches away from your head. Apply the shampoo and let it set for 30 seconds, then shake out any leftover residue until your hair feels oil-free and clean when you run your fingers through it. Only use dry shampoo on hair that’s completely dry.

What to look for in quality Living Proof dry shampoo

Cruelty-free

Unlike many shampoo brands, Living Proof has been certified cruelty-free by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, otherwise known as PETA. This means that their products and the ingredients in their products have not been tested on animals.

Aerosol vs. powder

Most dry shampoos are sold as either powders or aerosol sprays. Dry shampoo sprays are easier to apply and not as messy as powders, but you could accidentally spray too much if you aren’t careful. Powder is easier to use sparingly and is often recommended for people with thin hair.

Ingredients

Living Proof dry shampoo is free of harsh chemical ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, silicone and sulfates. Instead, the formulas contain a blend of rice and corn starch, antioxidants derived from algae and natural oils from citrus fruits.

Sizes

You can purchase Living Proof dry shampoo in 1.8-ounce travel-, 4-ounce full- and generous 7.3-ounce jumbo-size containers. If you’re ready for a commitment, the jumbo size can offer great bang for your buck, but beginners trying the brand for the first time may want to stick with the travel or full size.

How much you can expect to spend on Living Proof dry shampoo

The cost of a Living Proof dry shampoo product will mostly depend on how much you want to buy. The standard 4-ounce bottle is typically around $26, while the jumbo size can be $35 or more.

Living Proof dry shampoo FAQ

How often should I wash my hair?

A. If your hair isn’t particularly oily, you can probably get away with washing your hair every two to three days. People with oily hair may want to wash their hair every day or every other day if they use dry shampoo.

How do I get rid of the white residue from dry shampoo?

A. If you find that dry shampoo is leaving a visible residue in your hair, it may be a sign that you’re using too much. You can also use a hairdryer to blow away any leftover product.

What’s the best Living Proof dry shampoo to buy?

Top Living Proof dry shampoo

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

What you need to know: An updated version of the company’s standard formula, this dry shampoo removes sweat and oil and leaves hair looking fresh and clean.

What you’ll love: Like all Living Proof products, this dry shampoo is cruelty-free. The formula contains ingredients that swiftly absorb oil and dirt, and users report that the scent is lighter than the original dry shampoo.

What you should consider: There have been some issues with the updated spray canister nozzle.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Living Proof

Top Living Proof dry shampoo for the money

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

What you need to know: The original Living Proof dry shampoo, this spray is available in three sizes.

What you’ll love: This dry shampoo contains no sulfates, parabens, phthalates or any chemicals that could damage color-treated hair. It’s effective for most hair types and has a light fragrance that lasts all day.

What you should consider: This product could dry out your hair if you use it too often.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Living Proof

Worth checking out

Living Proof Dry Shampoo and Dry Volume Blast Bundle

What you need to know: This value pack includes the standard dry shampoo alongside a dry volume spray.

What you’ll love: Used together, these Living Proof products can get rid of oil and boost your hair’s texture and volume. The dry volume spray has an updated spray nozzle that gives you precise control during application.

What you should consider: Not everyone enjoys the smell of these two products together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.