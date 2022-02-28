Which stroller fans are best?

Babies and toddlers can get just as sweaty and uncomfortable on hot days as adults. Being surrounded by a stroller that blocks a lot of airflow further increases the chances of this happening. If you want your little one to enjoy the ride, consider getting them a stroller fan to help keep them cool.

These compact, battery-operated fans are designed to attach to a stroller bar, canopy or handle, and most feature swiveling heads to adjust the stream of air in any direction. There are many models and styles to choose from but the WiHoo Mini Stroller Fan stands out as a top choice because of its jellyfish tripod legs that can be attached to almost anything. It also has three-speed settings and an impressively long battery life.

What to know before you buy a stroller fan

Safety

Anytime you are using anything around a baby, safety must be a top priority. Babies don’t know not to try and stick their fingers into a fan blade, so it is vital to choose a model that has a sturdy guard. You’ll also need to pay attention to the spaces in the guard to ensure they aren’t big enough for a tiny finger to slip through.

Attachment method

You’ll likely be pushing your stroller all over town, including down city sidewalks, for walks at parks and in your neighborhood. This can sometimes mean bumpy paths. With that in mind, it is important to choose a fan that attaches securely to a stroller so you don’t have to worry about it slipping out of place or potentially even falling off.

Stroller fans generally rely on one of three attachment methods, all of which have their own pros and cons. The most popular is short flexible tripod arms that you can wrap around just about anything. This style is very versatile as they can be attached to the widest variety of things, however, they sometimes have a tendency to slip.

Clips can be less likely to slip, as long as they have enough tension and some kind of high-friction material, but they are much less versatile in terms of where and what they can be attached to.

Go-Pro-style clamps are the most secure, but also the least versatile and the least convenient. They take the longest to attach and remove from the stroller and are very limited in what they can attach to.

Noise

You’ll see many stroller fan manufacturers advertising how they are low noise, but this shouldn’t factor into your decision-making process since fan noise can be a benefit rather than a drawback in this case. Babies will often nap throughout the day when being pushed around in a stroller and just like with adults, white noise can actually help them sleep better. This is especially true when there is a lot of ambient noise going on around them that would otherwise disturb them. That said, it is best to avoid using a white noise machine in their nursery, as studies have found many exceed safe noise levels and could potentially interfere with development.

Features to look for in a quality stroller fan

Settings

The more settings a stroller fan has, the more control you will have over the amount of airflow your baby is receiving. At the very least, you should purchase a stroller fan with high and low settings, but there are many models available that offer three settings for an extra level of control.

Directional adjustment

Along with the ability to control the amount of airflow, most stroller fans also offer the ability to adjust the direction of the airflow. This is very helpful, as it gives you greater versatility as to where you can mount the fan so it won’t be in the way, but will still blow squarely on your little one.

Battery life

Stroller fans come in both disposable battery-powered and rechargeable models. Those that use disposable batteries tend to last longer, but it can be costly to constantly have to buy new batteries for it. Rechargeable models vary greatly in how long they can run before needing to be recharged, with some offering as many as 16 hours and others as little as three hours.

Charging time

If purchasing a rechargeable model, make sure to pay attention to how long it takes to recharge. Those that offer a longer battery life will, as should be expected, take longer to charge. Stroller fans that recharge via a USB Type C port will charge quicker than those relying on a micro USB port. Depending on the model, you can expect a stroller fan to take anywhere from three to five hours to fully charge.

How much you can expect to spend on a stroller fan

Most stroller fans cost between $10-$40.

Stroller fan FAQ

If a fan has soft blades, does it still need a guard?

A. Even if a fan has soft blades, it is still best to opt for one that is equipped with a guard. Though soft blades most likely pose little risk to a baby, it is always best to err on the side of caution.

Can I use a stroller fan for other things?

A. The versatility of stroller fans is one of the greatest things about them. Many can be attached to various other items, such as the arms of a treadmill, a pole, or the edge of a crib. You will likely find no shortage of uses for a stroller fan for both you and your child.

What is the best stroller fan to buy?

Top stroller fan

WiHoo Mini Stroller Fan

What you need to know: With a battery that lasts up to 15 hours on the lowest setting and flexible tripod arms that can attach to almost anything, you should be able to get plenty of use out of this stroller fan.

What you’ll love: In addition to attaching to a stroller, poles and more, it is also self-standing for desk or tabletop use. Plus, the tripod legs double as a handle for handheld use.

What you should consider: An infant’s fingers can fit through the guard, so it is best for use with toddlers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stroller fan for the money

SkyGenius Battery Operated Stroller Fan

What you need to know: About the size of your hand, this tiny stroller fan will keep your little one cool without getting in the way.

What you’ll love: Its clip has a 2.1-inch opening, which should accommodate most stroller bars and handles. Also, it features three speed settings for precision airflow control.

What you should consider: Its battery life isn’t very long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SmartDevil Stroller Fan

What you need to know: The innovative design of the SmartDevil Stroller Fan makes it almost impossible for curious fingers to get hurt in this super-quiet model.

What you’ll love: The fan head allows for 60 degrees of adjustment for easy airflow positioning. It is also quite durable so you don’t have to worry about it breaking from a few bumps and bruises.

What you should consider: The airflow isn’t as powerful as many other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

