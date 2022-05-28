Which Janie and Jack baby clothes are best?

Janie and Jack is a small design house that specializes in modern twists on classic children’s fashion. This high-quality brand produces elegant, stylish clothing that will last. Many Janie and Jack fans hand down clothing between siblings or generations, or even resell them on e-commerce sites, as they retain their value.

What are the best Janie and Jack baby clothes to buy?

Top baby girl leggings

Janie and Jack Baby Girls Bow Cuffed Leggings

What you need to know: These light pink leggings feature a bow design at the ankle.

What you’ll love: These adorable pull-on leggings are made from a cotton and spandex blend and feature an elastic waistband. The material is very soft and safe for washing machines.

What you should consider: There is only one size available.

Sold by Amazon

Top baby boys sweater

Janie and Jack Navy/Gray Yellow Fair Isle Crewneck Pullover Sweater

What you need to know: This cotton sweater features a Fair Isle design in navy, gray, yellow, and orange.

What you’ll love: Made with premium materials, the sweater won’t shrink in the wash or easily unravel.

What you should consider: There’s no choice of colors.

Sold by Amazon

Top jacket

Janie and Jack Heather Grey Sherpa Lined Hooded Jacket

What you need to know: This winter jacket features a hood lined with extra-soft fleece.

What you’ll love: Made of a polyester-rayon fleece blend, this fully lined jacket has a zip front closure with a zipper protector for added comfort. The front of the jacket contains two pockets.

What you should consider: It might be too warm for autumn.

Sold by Amazon

Top baby boys button down

Janie and Jack Boys Casual Shirt

What you need to know: It’s a navy blue linen shirt with orange seahorses.

What you’ll love: Match Dad with this adorable navy button-down shirt, available in 12 months all the way up to boys size 8. The incredibly soft material makes this shirt extremely comfortable.

What you should consider: Linen tends to wrinkle, so you might have to iron it.

Sold by Amazon

Top bodysuit

Janie and Jack Striped One Piece Bodysuit

What you need to know: It’s a patriotic red, white and blue one-piece bodysuit with snap closure.

What you’ll love: This sweet striped bodysuit is made with high-quality breathable cotton and features snaps along the interior hem. It has a white collar and white cuffs with a small pocket at the rear. Buttons extend down the center past the collar.

What you should consider: The child cannot step into the bodysuit; it must go over their head.

Sold by Amazon

Top dress

Janie and Jack Embroidered Floral Tiered Dress

What you need to know: She will be pretty in pink in this double-tiered pink floral dress.

What you’ll love: This beautiful dress features a high collar, ruffle cap sleeves, and two tiers of ruffles in the skirt. A stunning pink color is accentuated by the detailed floral appliques, in both 2D and 3D.

What you should consider: This dress is only available in sizes 6-12 months.

Sold by Amazon

Top tights

Janie and Jack Fringe Floral Tights

What you need to know: Cream-colored tights with a floral pattern, perfect for underneath dresses.

What you’ll love: These tights are made from spandex and nylon, ensuring a snug but stretchy fit in sizes 0-12 months. Featuring a blue, yellow, and pink floral design flush with the material, the tights are machine-washable, so you don’t have to worry about dry cleaning.

What you should consider: There are no options for 18-24 months.

Sold by Amazon

Top cap

Janie and Jack Bulldog Cap Hat

What you need to know: This flexible navy and maroon hat has a bulldog design on the center.

What you’ll love: Keep the sunlight out of their eyes with this charming lightweight hat. A flexible stretchy band in the back guarantees the perfect fit. The hat is made with breathable material and is available in three infant sizes and three toddler sizes.

What you should consider: The bulldog decal may snag easily.

Sold by Amazon

Top baby girl hat

Janie and Jack Girls Riding Hat

What you need to know: It’s a magenta riding hat with coral and black accent ribbon and bow.

What you’ll love: This elegant riding hat is made of soft polyester, perfect for cool fall evenings or winter days. Designed to fit snugly, it’ll keep your little one’s head warm all winter long.

What you should consider: Some reviewers felt the hat ran a little large.

Sold by Amazon

Top baby girl sweater

Janie and Jack Girls Red Orange Ruffle Shoulder Cardigan

What you need to know: A bright cardigan with scalloped accents, ideal for layering.

What you’ll love: This fun orange sweater is accentuated with navy blue trim and round gold buttons down the center. Layer it over a shirt and pants or a dress. The ruffled shoulders add an extra layer of cuteness to the whole look.

What you should consider: The orange is rather bright and might be a bit much for some.

Sold by Amazon

Top joggers

Janie and Jack Terry Jogger Pants

What you need to know: These are bright green joggers with a tie-front elastic waistband.

What you’ll love: These super-soft pants are great for crawling and learning how to walk. The bottom cuffs ensure a snug fit around the ankle that won’t ride up.

What you should consider: A matching jacket would make this a complete outfit.

Sold by Amazon

Top skirt

Janie and Jack Black Shimmer Jacquard Skirt

What you need to know: Watch your child twirl around in this black skirt accentuated with a shimmery silver floral pattern.

What you’ll love: The skirt is made from soft cotton and an elastic waistband ensures the perfect fit. Pair it with a white, silver, or black top and matching shoes. The skirt is available in sizes 3 months up to size 12 girls.

What you should consider: The matching blouse is not included.

Sold by Amazon

Stefanie Hammond writes for BestReviews.

