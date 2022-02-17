Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Washington, DC
Virginia
Maryland
West Virginia
National
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Question of the Day
PR Newswire Press Releases
BestReviews
Top Stories
West Virginia officials warn of next wave of COVID cases as deaths continue to rise
Video
Top Stories
Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Kearneysville woman indicted for murder by Berkeley County Grand Jury
Video
Church impact on Black community in Northern Virginia
Video
No charges filed against two Frederick Police officers after shooting
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Radar
Traffic
Sports
Maryland Sports
DC Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
China 2022
Mount Basketball
Gold and Blue Nation
Washington Huddle
Pro Football Challenge
Community
Pet of the Week
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
Best & Brightest
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Contests
Best & Brightest
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Remarkable Women
Best & Brightest
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
About BestReviews
News Dubs
Regional News Partners
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Job Fair
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Washers & Dryers
Portable washing machines make small living spaces more manageable
Trending Stories
Virginia man sentenced to life in prison for string of 1991 cold case rapes
Video
'Famous' chili recalled after mix-up
Manchin clarifies comments on 2nd high court nominee
Orioles to announce Paul McCartney stadium concert at Camden Yards, per Baltimore Sun
34-year-old man shot by police in Fairfax County identified and served warrants