Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Virginia Elections
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Justice Department says IRS must give Trump tax returns to Congress
Video
Mayor Bowser calling on Council to increase police funding
Three displaced after house fire in Prince George’s County
Act Black Box Studio to host kid summer program teaching production essentials
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Hoops in the DVM
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Shirts & Tops
Best tie-dye sweatshirt
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Toddler identified and returned to family custody
Aunt arrested, charged after the bodies of two children found during traffic stop
Bodies of two children found during traffic stop
Young woman confesses to killing her 92-year-old roommate in Kensington
Video
Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says
Video