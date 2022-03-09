Which Spanx bodysuits are best?

Everyone wants to look their best. After all, when you feel good about the way you look, you can be more confident as well. However, many people struggle with feeling confident, wanting some support in their mid-section. That’s where Spanx bodysuits come in. With a comfortable compression bodysuit like the Spanx Oncore Open Bust Mid-Thigh Compression Bodysuit, you can feel your best in anything you wear.

What to know before you buy a Spanx bodysuit

Purpose

The purpose of a Spanx bodysuit is to act as a compression garment that can help slim down and contour the body. This shapewear can safely tighten up any problem areas, including the waist, hips, stomach and rear, to give the wearer a boost.

A Spanx bodysuit is intended to be worn underneath your other clothes. Although there are smaller shapewear pieces for specific body areas, the bodysuit’s main purpose is to target several areas at once. Modern options make the wearer look slimmer in form-fitting attire, such as maxi dresses or tight jeans, while providing the right level of support.

Support and compression

Spanx bodysuits primarily target the belly, waist and hips while smoothing out the rest of the body without restricting movement. Most bodysuits have straps that go over your shoulders to provide maximum support for the body and keep the suit in place as you move around. Many bodysuits have adjustable straps for a better overall fit.

Along with this, any shapewear that covers the bust will offer additional back support as well. Since the back portion provides compression, these bodysuits can promote better posture. The majority of bodysuits feature elastic sections that give the wearer extra support and prevent the garment from riding up.

There are three main levels of compression support available in these bodysuits: smooth, shape and sculpt. Sometimes, these levels are represented by numbers, starting at one. Lower numbers mean less compression, while higher numbers mean more compression.

Size

Spanx bodysuits use the same measurements as most outerwear when it comes to sizing. If you don’t already know your size, measure your bust/chest, hips and waist first. These measurements directly relate to the size you should wear. Sizes range from extra-small or 0 up to triple-extra-large or sizes 26 to 28.

The best way to find your measurements is with a flexible measuring tape. Wrap it around the narrowest part of your waist. Then, measure the widest part of your hips and chest. Avoid tightening the measuring tape too much, or you could end up with a size that’s too small.

What to look for in a quality Spanx bodysuit

Material

Almost all shapewear, including bodysuits, use the same types of material in their construction. Spandex and nylon are the most popular choices, especially for garments worn in cold weather. Both materials are also highly elastic.

Some bodysuits consist of other fabrics, such as cotton, polyester or microfiber. These materials are durable, lightweight and soft. If you plan to wear the garment in hot weather or are likely to sweat a lot, cotton attire will cause discomfort and should be avoided.

Coverage

Despite being a bodysuit, these garments don’t necessarily provide coverage everywhere. Some only cover part of the body, such as the space from the waist to just above the knees. Others fit around the chest as well. However, some bodysuits intentionally leave a gap at the bust so the individual can wear a regular bra instead.

Choose a full-coverage bodysuit if you’re planning to wear a form-fitting dress or other long garments. If, however, you mainly want compression and support at the thighs, hips and rear, look for an option that covers just those areas.

Color

Most Spanx bodysuits come in black, white, beige, tan and nude. However, there are some other colors out there, including pink, blue and yellow. Since the shapewear shouldn’t be visible under your normal clothes, choose a color that best matches any outerwear.

For example, if your wardrobe primarily consists of light or neutral shades, then choose a light or nude color bodysuit. If, however, you mostly wear darker colors, then pick out dark-colored shapewear to go with it.

How much you can expect to spend on a Spanx bodysuit

The cost of bodysuits varies, but you can expect to spend more on those that cover more of the body or have extra compression and support. Basic options cost around $30, while higher-end garments cost up to $150.

Spanx bodysuit FAQ

Do I need to wear underwear with my bodysuit?

A. Underwear is not necessary since the bodysuit should feature a gusset in its design. If there isn’t a gusset, you can wear underwear if desired.

How do I clean my Spanx bodysuit?

A. You’ll want to check the tag for instructions, but it’s generally best to hand-wash your shapewear. Since most shapewear is thin, putting it in a washing machine could potentially damage it. If you use a machine, put the bodysuit in a delicates bag to protect it. Wash it separately from items that could cause it to tear, such as belts or hooks.

What’s the best Spanx bodysuit to buy?

Top Spanx bodysuit

Spanx Oncore Open Bust Mid-Thigh Compression Bodysuit

What you need to know: With two colors to choose from, this bodysuit offers a ton of support and can sculpt the body into the desired shape.

What you’ll love: It has a support level of three, meaning it has above-average compression. It features bonded tummy and side panels that easily flattens the stomach, waist and sides. It also comes with an open-bust and double-gusset design.

What you should consider: The material is light and doesn’t sculpt the wearer’s chest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Spanx bodysuit for the money

Spanx Women’s Base Bodysuit

What you need to know: This bodysuit looks like an everyday tank top, that works as a smoothing garment under your clothes or as a top you can wear with pants or a skirt.

What you’ll love: Wearers found this option comfortable and flattering.

What you should consider: Some buyers found that this option doesn’t have the same compression level as other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spanx Thinstincts Tummy Control Shapewear

What you need to know: Offering light to medium compression, this bodysuit has a simple but highly effective design.

What you’ll love: Available in black and nude, this bodysuit is lightweight, elastic, moisture-wicking and breathable. It can smooth out and contour difficult areas while serving as a base later. It especially targets the stomach, hips and thighs.

What you should consider: The sizing is off, so double-check the measurements before purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

