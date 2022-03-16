Which underwater metal detector is best?

Whether you dream of finding lost treasure or are simply looking for a fun new hobby, metal detecting may be the answer. Not only can it be profitable, but it’s also healthy since it gets you outdoors and active rather than sitting home on the couch watching TV.

Many people find underwater metal detecting to be some of the most exciting since there is a real possibility of finding pirate gold and other treasures from shipwrecks. You don’t want to waste your time digging up every random bit of metal on the seafloor, though, so you need a quality metal detector that can discriminate between junk and valuables such as the Minelab Excalibur II 1000. This premium model can accompany you on dives well over 100 feet deep, and it boasts a patented broadband spectrum that enables it to find items many other metal detectors might miss.

What to know before you buy an underwater metal detector

Metal detection technologies

Metal detectors can rely on various technologies that determine how well they work for certain applications. The most budget-friendly models utilize very-low-frequency technology, often abbreviated as VLF. While a good choice for beginners on land, they aren’t the best for underwater use because they perform poorly in heavily mineralized areas.

Pulse induction metal detectors are less effective at discriminating between various metals than VLF models, but they work better in heavily mineralized ground. This makes them a better option for underwater or surf used at beaches and riverbeds, where the ground tends to have a high mineral content.

Consider a multi-frequency metal detector if you want the best of both worlds. Though expensive, these offer both good discrimination and performance in heavily mineralized areas.

Underwater vs. waterproof metal detectors

If you are purchasing a metal detector for use underwater, it is essential to pay close attention to the product details of any model you are considering buying. Many metal detectors are labeled as waterproof when only their coil is designed to be submerged in water. The control panel on these will have a basic level of water resistance but cannot withstand full immersion. If you plan to take your metal detector underwater when snorkeling or diving, make sure to purchase a model marketed as an underwater metal detector.

What to look for in a quality underwater metal detector

Discrimination

Adjusting the discrimination allows you to set a metal detector to accept or reject certain types of metals. The greater the discrimination control, the less time you will waste digging up junk targets like bottle caps, cans and similar items. Depending on the metal detector in question, it may have just a couple of discrimination settings or an adjustable dial for fine control.

Sensitivity

The more sensitive a metal detector is, the better it can find very small metal objects. However, if the sensitivity is too high in heavily mineralized areas, there will be a lot of false positives and distortion rather than clear detection tones. Like with discrimination, any good metal detector should have a knob or other method to adjust the sensitivity based on your needs.

Ground balance

Ground balance is one more setting that allows you to improve your metal detector’s performance in various types of terrain. The most convenient models feature automatic ground balance at the touch of a button, while others require you to do it manually. Some models completely lack this feature.

Depth rating

The depth rating of an underwater metal detector tells you how deep you can safely submerge a metal detector. This may be as little as 10 feet for some and as much as 200 feet for highly advanced models.

Depth indicator

Metal detectors equipped with a depth indicator tell you approximately how deep the object it has detected is located. This reduces the chances of accidentally missing the found metal item when you try to dig it up.

Coil size

The coil size is not necessarily indicative of the performance of a metal detector. Small coils can be just as effective at finding metal as large coils. However, the latter will allow you to cover more ground in a shorter period.

Target ID

You want to waste as little time as possible digging up junk when hunting for treasure. A model with a target ID feature helps you accomplish this. These provide you with a numerical target ID number that corresponds with a certain type of metal so you can quickly tell at a glance whether it is something valuable or worthless, setting off your detector.

Pinpointing mode

Pinpointing mode is another feature that can help you save time. It aligns the metal detector’s response with the center of the coil, so you know exactly where to dig to find the object. Alternatively, you can switch to a handheld metal detector, sometimes referred to as a pinpointer, to narrow down the item’s exact location.

How much you can expect to spend on an underwater metal detector

Due to the waterproof electronics, underwater metal detectors can be very expensive. The most budget-friendly, entry-level units cost close to $200, and the more advanced models cost anywhere from $1,000-$2,000.

Underwater metal detector FAQ

Can all metal detectors be used to find gold?

A. All metal detectors can find gold jewelry, but they sometimes struggle with very small nuggets. Dedicated gold detectors utilize a very high frequency, making them more sensitive to small nuggets of gold that standard metal detectors might miss.

How deep can a metal detector penetrate?

A. Most standard consumer-level metal detectors can penetrate somewhere between 8 and 18 inches.

What are the best underwater metal detectors to buy?

Top underwater metal detector

Minelab Excalibur II 1000

What you need to know: This premium metal detector has a 200-foot depth rating and utilizes a patented broadband spectrum technology that can transmit 17 frequencies for maximum detection in any environment.

What you’ll love: Its highly effective ground canceling technology does a great job of eliminating false signals in heavily mineralized areas. Also, it features a high-visibility body that helps diving partners keep an eye on you.

What you should consider: Its high price tag puts it out of reach for all but the most serious treasure hunters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top underwater metal detector for the money

SuperEye Underwater Metal Detector

What you need to know: Though it may be lacking in features, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another model that you can fully submerge for a similar price as this SuperEye metal detector.

What you’ll love: Its simple interface is easy for beginners to get the hang of, and the durable aluminum body can stand up to a lot of abuse.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a target ID feature. Also, the headphones are permanently attached, so you cannot change them for a pair you like better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Garrett Sea Hunter MK-II

What you need to know: The Garrett Sea Hunter MK-II comes from one of the most trusted names in metal detectors and utilizes pulse induction technology to filter out interference in heavily mineralized areas like sea beds.

What you’ll love: The control panel can be removed from the stem and worn on the hip if you want to make the wand lighter to reduce fatigue during long treasure hunts.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a ground balancing feature, so it is best suited solely for the intended saltwater application and wouldn’t be a good choice for dry land use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

