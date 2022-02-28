Which toilets are best?

Most people don’t think about their toilet until they’re faced with the task of buying a new one. You may want to buy the first affordable model you see, but there are many factors to consider before making a purchase, such as water efficiency and design. With a little research, you can find a model that increases comfort and saves you money.

The American Standard Cadet 3 FloWise Single-Flush Toilet is the top pick because it uses 20% less water than a standard toilet.

What to know before you buy a toilet

Reasons to upgrade

A toilet can last for decades, so you may not think about buying one until it’s absolutely necessary. However, even if you still have a working toilet, there are many reasons to consider upgrading before a problem arises.

Water efficiency: According to the Environmental Protection Agency, newer toilets can save the average family nearly 13,000 gallons of water every year. This is good news for the environment, and it can save you up to $140 in annual water costs.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, newer toilets can save the average family nearly 13,000 gallons of water every year. This is good news for the environment, and it can save you up to $140 in annual water costs. Smart toilet technology: Some modern toilets come with high-tech features such as warming seats, integrated lighting and self-cleaning capabilities, making a trip to the bathroom more enjoyable.

Some modern toilets come with high-tech features such as warming seats, integrated lighting and self-cleaning capabilities, making a trip to the bathroom more enjoyable. Improves the space: You can choose a new model that fits your lifestyle better or adds a bit of style.

You can choose a new model that fits your lifestyle better or adds a bit of style. Comfort and personalization: Maybe your home came with a toilet and you never thought to replace it. Upgrading lets you pick out a toilet based on the features that matter to you. For instance, most new toilets feature elongated bowls, thought to be more comfortable than the traditional, round shape.

What to look for in a quality toilet

Water efficiency

Most modern toilets are more water-efficient than older models, but check the product details to see exactly how much water you can expect to save. If you find a toilet with a “WaterSense” label, that means that it has been independently certified to meet performance and efficiency standards set by the EPA. You can also look for a toilet that uses dual-flush technology. These models save water by including two flush buttons, one for each type of waste.

Touchless flushing

If you’re concerned about germs, look for a toilet with touchless flush. These hands-free models have built-in sensors that detect when you’re done and flush for you. One disadvantage of them is that the sensor can be overly sensitive and flush at the wrong time, wasting water.

Pressure assist

Most toilets simply rely on gravity to get rid of waste. Models with a pressure assist function use bursts of pressurized air instead, making clogs much less common.

Bidet attachments

You can also find high-end toilets with built-in bidets. These often have multiple wash settings and options for warm or cold water. Although they still aren’t common in North America, bidets are growing in popularity because they’re more sanitary, result in fewer clogs and are better for the environment than toilet paper.

Soft-close seat

Nobody likes the sound of a toilet seat slamming down. Some toilets eliminate this problem with soft-close seats that fall slowly and silently.

How much you can expect to spend on a toilet

The cost of a toilet can vary dramatically depending on its features and design. A basic budget-friendly model is usually around $100-$400, while a high-end smart toilet is typically $500 or more.

Toilet FAQ

Can I install my own toilet?

A. If you have experience and the right tools, you can certainly save some money by installing the toilet yourself.

Can toilets be recycled?

A. Many cities recycle sinks, toilets and bathtubs, often at no cost to you. If they can’t be repurposed, the recycling facility usually grinds them up and uses the fragments as construction material. Check your local government’s website to see if they offer such a program.

Why are toilets made of porcelain?

A. Most toilets are made of porcelain because it’s sanitary and non-porous, easy to clean and cheap to produce.

What’s the best toilet to buy?

Top toilet

American Standard Cadet 3 FloWise Single-Flush Toilet

What you need to know: This popular toilet has a durable, familiar design and several helpful features.

What you’ll love: It can be purchased with an elongated or round bowl. It comes with an “Everclean” surface that prevents the growth of bacteria and a slow-close seat that will never slam down.

What you should consider: Installation can be challenging, so you may want to hire a professional.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toilet for the money

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever St. Tropez One-Piece Toilet

What you need to know: It has a sleek, modern design and is easy to clean and install.

What you’ll love: The tank and bowl are one piece, making the toilet very easy to clean. It comes with dual-flush technology, a slow-close seat and a fully skirted trapway, offering a lot of value for the money.

What you should consider: The modern design may not be for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vovo Stylement Smart Bidet Toilet

What you need to know: This high-tech toilet comes with a built-in bidet and loads of impressive features.

What you’ll love: It has everything you could ever want in a toilet, including a heated seat with adjustable temperature settings, a built-in air dryer and automatic dual-flush technology. It also uses ultraviolet rays to clean itself, and the bidet has multiple wash settings.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, and the air dryer may not be powerful enough to get you completely dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.