Best RV vent cover

Safely and efficiently improve the quality of the air in your mobile home by installing an RV vent cover.

Which RV vent covers are best?

Manufacturers of high-quality RVs put care and effort into ensuring that their vehicles are sealed from the elements. However, this dedication to keeping mobile homes waterproof also leads to excessive moisture buildup. To consistently ventilate your mobile home without fear of damage from rain or snow, you’ll want to invest in an RV vent cover. For a basic but effective solution, look no further than the Camco RV Roof Vent Cover. This vent cover is easy to install, requiring little modification to your RV.

What to consider before you buy RV vent covers

The benefits of an RV roof vent cover

RVs, like houses, require airflow to prevent their interiors from becoming stuffy, stale or musty. Excessive humidity from cooking, showering or even breathing can quickly build up in a motor home’s tightly sealed interior. Not only can this extra moisture result in mold, mildew and damage to your RV, but it is also unhealthy. Installing a roof vent cover allows you to more frequently open the vent on top of your vehicle without the worry of rain, insects or other objects entering your RV. You can drive with the vent open and enjoy refreshing, cooling airflow while on the move.

Your RV and travel expectations

RV vent covers require detailed installation. Because of the wide range of vent cover configurations available, it’s important to consider both your RV and the type of travel you will be enjoying. Be sure that the cover you select will fit your mobile home correctly. If you intend to park your RV in locations that get hot, you will likely want to invest in a cover that includes multiple fan modes. This will allow you to keep the interior of your RV comfortable without having to run your generator as frequently in order to power your air conditioner. Think carefully about your plans and purchase a vent cover that will allow you to control the climate in your mobile home easily and effectively.

Installation considerations

Unless you are experienced, you will likely want to have your vent cover professionally installed. Proper installation will ensure that your cover is sealed appropriately and that no damage is done to your RV in the process. The installation also must be done from the roof of your mobile home, adding a layer of potential danger to the process. Replacing an existing vent cover is generally less complicated than installing an entirely new unit, but should still only be performed by an experienced individual.

What to look for in quality RV vent covers

Fan options

Some vent cover assemblies will include a fan that forces air out of your RV. However, some units include two fans for additional control over the ventilation of your mobile home. To select the unit that will work best for you, consider the size of your RV, the climate you intend to use it in and your budget. If your RV does not include a fan in its vent, you will want to invest in a vent cover that includes one.

Transparency and color

If you want to keep your RV interior bright, select a vent cover that is transparent to allow sunlight to continue to shine through. Some RV roof vent covers are available in opaque colors, which may be preferable in particularly hot and sunny locations. Consider your plans and preferences carefully.

Fit

Not all RV roof vent covers can fit all mobile home models. Be sure to carefully read the manufacturer’s specifications to ensure that the model you select will fit your vehicle. Improperly fitting vent covers can be challenging to install and may result in leaks or damage to either the cover or your RV itself.

Low noise

While using your vent fan while driving will likely go unnoticed, a humming fan can severely detract from the peace and quiet many RV enthusiasts seek out. If you are especially sensitive to noise or prioritize listening to the sounds of nature while you’re RVing, you will want to seek out an RV roof vent cover with a reputation for silent fan operation.

Power

An RV roof vent cover with a fan assembly will draw power from your vehicle during operations. The more powerful the fan, the more it will cost to keep it running. Consider the size of your RV and the amperage draw of the vent cover you wish to buy to ensure that you don’t end up overpaying for a unit that is more powerful than needed.

Lid operation

RV roof vent lids can be closed manually or automatically, depending on the model. Manual lids are less costly but may pose a challenge as they require you to reach to the ceiling of your RV to close them. Automatic lids can be opened and closed remotely.

Advanced features

Some RV roof vent covers include advanced features like a multitude of fan speeds or even rain sensors that close the lid in inclement weather. While some users may feel that their mobile home includes enough bells and whistles as it is, those that prefer the latest and greatest will likely want to invest in the additional control and convenience that some top-of-the-line models allow. However, cutting-edge features will greatly increase the price of your vent cover.

How much you can expect to spend on RV vent covers

You can expect to pay $20-$60 on most basic RV vent covers, with premium models that include remote controls and other advanced features costing from $150-$400.

RV vent covers FAQ

Do I really need an RV vent cover?

A. RV vent covers are not necessary for the operation of your mobile home. However, you will find that the interior space of your RV may quickly become stale or humid without the ability to safely keep your vent open. Vent covers also provide additional peace of mind by protecting your vent from damage in the event of a falling branch or hailstorm that could potentially allow your RV to become filled with rainwater.

How do I clean my RV vent cover?

A. Dirt, insects and dust can be cleaned from the exterior of your vent cover just as you would rinse the rest of your RV. The interior, however, should be carefully vacuumed and cleaned to avoid excessive dust buildup that may hinder your fan’s motor or clog the vent’s screen.

Can I reverse the airflow on my RV vent cover?

A. Depending on the model you install, possibly. Some units allow you to change the direction of their fan, meaning you can pull air out of your vehicle or choose to draw it in with the push of a button.

What are the best RV vent covers to buy?

Top RV vent cover

Camco RV Roof Vent Cover

What you need to know: Basic but effective, this cover is available in a variety of colors to match your RV.

What you’ll love: Simple, tough and aerodynamic, this RV vent cover comes from Camco, a manufacturer with a reputation for quality. This vent cover is easy to install.

What you should consider: Some users are disappointed with the plastic used to build these covers, as it can turn yellow easily and feels a bit flimsy. No fan assembly is included.

Top RV vent cover for money

MAXXAIR 00-933066 Original Vent Cover

What you need to know: This budget vent cover allows you to keep your vent open without the risk of rain or weather getting in.

What you’ll love: Thick plastic makes this cover more durable than competing options. Simple to install with an aerodynamic design.

What you should consider: This cover will not accommodate all fan assemblies, so read and measure carefully.

Worth checking out

Maxxair 00-05100K MaxxFan Ventilation Fan

What you need to know: This cover includes the entire fan assembly for those that want maximum airflow and interior comfort.

What you’ll love: Featuring a powerful motor and a streamlined exterior design, this vent cover assembly is ideal for RVs that do not already include a fan. Available in two colors.

What you should consider: Buyers complain that the company’s customer service is frustrating in the event of an issue with the product.

