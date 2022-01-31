Best rattan table lamp

Wicker is an ancient weaving technique used in rattan table lamps. These lamps offer aesthetically pleasing designs that can alter the ambiance of any room.

Which rattan table lamp is best?

Rattan table lamps make great bedside or desk lamps. Rattan lamps are usually wicker lamps. This means they’re woven in a certain way, bringing various aesthetics into a room. These lamps may have a rattan base or lampshade, but not usually both. If you’re looking for a simplistic yet stylish rattan table lamp, have a look at the Main + Mesa Woven Rattan Table Lamp With Drum Shade. It’s a light that will bring style to any bedroom or living room.

What to know before you buy a rattan table lamp

Natural vs. synthetic

Faux rattan is more durable when exposed to the elements than natural rattan; wicker yard furniture is often made from synthetic materials. In contrast, indoor wicker furniture and products can be made from natural rattan. A lamp made from imitation rattan is suitable for outdoor situations such as barbecues or backyard parties.

Brightness

The brightness of a lamp is actually measured in lumens and not watts. Watts measure the amount of energy required to achieve the desired lumens. For example, a 40-watt incandescent bulb generates around 400 lumens of brightness. On the other hand, a 6-watt LED bulb is all that’s required to reach the same amount. There are many styles of LED table lamps to choose from, and they can save on energy and cost.

Sizing

Before buying a rattan table lamp (or any table lamp for that matter) think about where the light will be placed and check the dimensions of your chosen lamp. Some table lamps may be too large if you’re seeking a bedside lamp. However, if you desire a lamp to brighten the whole room, a smaller light designed for the bedside may not be sufficient.

Color scheme

Consider your room’s color scheme before choosing your rattan lamp. Contrasting colors give your room more energy. Conversely, complementary colors help achieve a more classic look that won’t distract from the rest of the room’s decor.

What to look for in a quality rattan table lamp

Underwriter Laboratories certification

Products don’t need to be UL-listed, but customers can certainly get peace of mind when they are. A UL-listed product has gone through thorough tests to determine its safety. They mainly check that the product can cope with the amount of current it claims to handle and ensure that products are constructed safely.

Smart bulb

As we live in a more technological age, some rattan lamps are now compatible with smart bulbs. It’s still relatively rare to find one, but they can open the door to a whole new range of conveniences. A smart bulb allows you to link your rattan lamp to your home assistant (Alexa, Apple HomeKit, etc.) and control it with your voice.

How much you can expect to spend on a rattan table lamp

Rattan table lamps can be as expensive or as cheap as the quality dictates. Some rattan lamps can cost in excess of $500, although quality can still be found in the $50-$100 range.

Rattan table lamp FAQ

What’s the difference between rattan and wicker?

A. Rattan is the material that the products are made from, while wicker is the weaving style. So, a wicker lamp refers to how the lamp base or shade is woven and not the material used to make it. Rattan wicker lamps are wicker lamps made with rattan. Bamboo wicker lamps are also popular, so it’s easy to get confused. If you’re specifically looking for a lamp made from rattan, check the product description carefully.

Are LED bulbs compatible with rattan table lamps?

A. Yes, they are, and you should use them. An LED bulb uses much less energy than any other bulb type while generating as many lumens. They also have considerably longer lives, so using LED bulbs is economically sensible.

What’s the best rattan table lamp to buy?

Top rattan table lamp

Main + Mesa Woven Rattan Table Lamp With Drum Shade

What you need to know: Try this great UL-listed lamp if you’re seeking a bohemian and minimalist style nightstand or desktop lamp.

What you’ll love: The natural handwoven rattan base is eye-catching and creates an orb-shaped silhouette when lit. It’s portable and versatile and stands at 20 inches. It comes in two styles: a black drum shade with a naturally colored base or a cream shade with a black base.

What you should consider: The maximum wattage is 60 watts. For the same number of lumens, a 10-watt LED bulb is all that’s required.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rattan table lamp for the money

Henn & Hart Modern Rattan Table Lamp With Fabric Shade

What you need to know: This is a carefully crafted lamp for those seeking a simplistic yet contemporary design.

What you’ll love: The base is made from natural rattan and features a white linen shade with a sturdy polystyrene lining. It’s pretty lightweight at just over 2.5 pounds despite its 21.5-inch height. Also, it’s compatible with various smart bulbs, meaning it can be scheduled and controlled remotely.

What you should consider: A few online reviewers have referred to it as fragile or delicate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kenroy Home Tanglewood Table Lamp

What you need to know: This choice from Kenroy Home is an outdoor table lamp for those seeking to add rustic charm to their barbecues or backyard parties.

What you’ll love: The rattan on this lamp is synthetic but natural-looking, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It’s UL-listed and features a bulb shield that protects components from the elements. The heavy-duty power cord is 10 feet long, giving you more placement options. At 28 inches in height, it could alternatively be placed on the ground.

What you should consider: If using an LED bulb, the bulb shield should be removed and the lamp placed under shelter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

